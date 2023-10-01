The combined market valuation of five of the top 10 most valued firms declined by ₹62,586.88 crore last week, with IT majors Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys taking the biggest hit, amid an overall bearish trends in equities.

In the ranking of the most valued firms, Reliance Industries remained at the top followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance.

Last week, the BSE benchmark fell 180.74 points or 0.27 per cent, and the Nifty declined 35.95 points or 0.18 per cent.

The market valuation of TCS plunged ₹26,308.58 crore to ₹12,91,919.56 crore.

Infosys witnessed an erosion of ₹25,296.43 crore from its valuation which was at ₹5,95,597.10 crore.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries fell by ₹5,108.05 crore to ₹15,87,553.37 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever declined by ₹3,865.08 crore to ₹5,79,373.96 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank dipped ₹2,008.74 crore to ₹11,57,145.86 crore.

However, the mcap of Bajaj Finance jumped ₹20,413.41 crore to ₹4,73,186.41 crore.

Bharti Airtel added ₹8,520.13 crore to ₹5,19,279.14 crore in its valuation while the mcap of ITC climbed ₹1,526.52 crore to ₹5,54,207.44 crore.

The valuation of ICICI Bank advanced ₹1,296.63 crore to ₹6,66,728.97 crore and that of State Bank of India gained ₹535.48 crore to ₹5,34,316.52 crore.

