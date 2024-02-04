The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued firms climbed ₹2.90 lakh crore last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the lead gainer, amid optimism in equities.

Last week, BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 1,384.96 points or 1.95 per cent.

From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, LIC, State Bank of India, and Hindustan Unilever were the gainers, while Bharti Airtel and ITC faced erosion of their valuation.

The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued firms stood at ₹2,90,267.98 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Reliance Industries jumped ₹1,38,290.85 crore to reach ₹19,72,028.45 crore. Shares of the company jumped 7.54 per cent last week.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) added ₹57,867.9 crore, taking its valuation to ₹14,51,307.84 crore.

The market valuation of State Bank of India climbed ₹33,467.29 crore to ₹5,80,456.76 crore and that of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) zoomed ₹26,153.87 crore to ₹5,97,490.91 crore.

The mcap of ICICI Bank advanced by ₹10,522.67 crore to ₹7,19,033.83 crore and that of Infosys surged ₹9,566.79 crore to ₹7,03,024.44 crore.

The valuation of HDFC Bank went up by ₹8,771.34 crore to ₹10,98,772.65 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever rallied by ₹5,627.27 crore to ₹5,76,601.44 crore.

However, the mcap of ITC fell by ₹18,931.64 crore to ₹5,49,330.64 crore and that of Bharti Airtel declined by ₹5,231.18 crore to ₹6,47,176.65 crore.

In the ranking of most valued firms, Reliance Industries retained the number one title, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, LIC, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.