The combined market valuation of four of the top-10 most valued firms fell by ₹23,417.15 crore last week, with IT majors Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) taking the biggest hit.

Also read: Maharashtra labour ministry summons TCS for delayed onboarding of recruits

Last week, the BSE benchmark advanced 540.9 points or 0.84 per cent.

While Reliance Industries Ltd, TCS, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, and Infosys faced erosion from their market capitalisation (mcap), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, ITC, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, and Bajaj Finance witnessed a combined addition of ₹17,386.45 crore.

The market valuation of Infosys fell by ₹8,465.09 crore to ₹5,68,064.77 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

The mcap of TCS declined by ₹6,604.59 crore to ₹12,19,488.64 crore.

Hindustan Unilever's mcap diminished by ₹5,133.85 crore to ₹5,84,284.61 crore, and that of Reliance Industries dipped by ₹3,213.62 crore to ₹15,65,781.62 crore.

However, the valuation of HDFC Bank jumped ₹5,236.31 crore to ₹11,31,079.20 crore.

ICICI Bank added ₹3,520.92 crore taking its market valuation to ₹6,57,563.38 crore.

The mcap of ITC climbed ₹3,304.93 crore to reach ₹5,44,004.63 crore.

Bharti Airtel's valuation surged ₹2,669.67 crore to ₹5,25,756.89 crore and that of Bajaj Finance gained ₹1,539.04 crore to ₹4,51,143.08 crore.

State Bank of India added ₹1,115.58 crore taking its market valuation to ₹5,17,092.02 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the most valued title followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, ITC, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance.