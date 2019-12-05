MCX CCL gets European CCP tag

The Multi Commodity Exchange Clearing Corporation (MCX CCL), the wholly-owned subsidiary of MCX has been granted recognition by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) as a third-country CCP under Chapter 4 of Title III of the European Market Infrastructure Regulation. Based on the ESMA recognition, European participants shall be able to apply lower risk weightage towards their exposures to MCX CCL. Narendra Ahlawat, MD, MCX CCL, said the recognition is a step towards integration with global financial markets and reflects commitment for adhering to the highest standards of international practices.