Markets

MCX CCL gets European CCP tag

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 05, 2019 Published on December 05, 2019

 

The Multi Commodity Exchange Clearing Corporation (MCX CCL), the wholly-owned subsidiary of MCX has been granted recognition by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) as a third-country CCP under Chapter 4 of Title III of the European Market Infrastructure Regulation. Based on the ESMA recognition, European participants shall be able to apply lower risk weightage towards their exposures to MCX CCL. Narendra Ahlawat, MD, MCX CCL, said the recognition is a step towards integration with global financial markets and reflects commitment for adhering to the highest standards of international practices.

Published on December 05, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
SEBI wants IPO-like prospectus from AIFs