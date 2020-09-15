Markets

MCX extends fee waiver on options

Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the country's largest commodity exchange, has decided to extend the fee waiver on options trading on its platform till next March.

To encourage active participation, the exchange said it has decided to waive the transaction fees on all commodity option contracts till March 31, 2021. Last March, the MCX announced that the fee on options trading will be waived till September.

Currently, the MCX provides option trading in gold, gold-mini, silver, crude oil, copper and zinc.

