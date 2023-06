Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) fell as much as 10% on Friday after the company, late on Wednesday, extended the services of software vendor, 63 Moons Technologies, for six months at a higher cost.

The commodity exchange renewed the contract for ₹250 crore ($30.48 million) for six months, beginning July 1, compared with ₹81 crore for the first six months of the year.