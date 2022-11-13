Chemicals major Meghmani Finechem Limited will make a debut in the MSCI India Domestic Small Cap Index. The company was among the 43 securities added to the index. There were 16 deletions from the index.

This addition was done as a part of MSCI’s semi-annual quarterly index review for the Asia-Pacific region. The new additions to the indices will be effective from November 30, 2022.

Among the 43 securities that were added include Apar Industries, Arvind Fashions, Astec Lifesciences, Borosil, Craftsman Automation, Elgi Equipments, Fineotex Chemical, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Himadri Specialty Chemicals, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Mirza International, Neogen Chemicals, Rolex Rings, Sansera Engineering, Tata Coffee, Tatva Chintan Pharma, and VRL Logistics among others.

Those deleted from the index include Ashok Leyland, Astral Limited, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Polycab India, Spice Jet, Tata Elxsi, Trent, and Tube Investment among others.

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community.