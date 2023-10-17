Metro Brands Ltd’s shares jumped 1.87 per cent after the company inaugurated its 800th store in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills, showcasing the FitFlop brand.

The company aims to further expand its reach by launching an additional 200 stores by FY2025. With a portfolio catering to various footwear needs and an online presence, the company aims to solidify its position in the Indian footwear market.

Nissan Joseph, Chief Executive Officer of Metro Brands Ltd, said, “Our expansion is driven by a commitment to deliver excellence in every pair of shoes we offer for the diverse markets of India. We take pride in owning our customers’ footwear wardrobe, offering a comprehensive product range that caters to all their footwear desires and needs. As we continue to expand our reach, we look forward to shaping the future of footwear retail in India, one resolute step at a time.”

The shares were up by 1.87 per cent to ₹1,211.15 at 12.09 pm on the BSE.