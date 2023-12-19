Man Infraconstruction Ltd disclosed in its regulatory filing that the MICL Group has secured Commencement Certificate (CC) for its UberLuxurious Residential Project in Ghatkopar East, Mumbai.

Commenting on this development, Manan P. Shah, Managing Director of the company, said, “MICL Group is excited and gearing up to launch the project likely in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2023-24. The company is expected to generate revenue of ₹1,200 crore in next 4 years from this project.”

Man Infraconstruction stock closed 4.97 per cent higher at ₹210 on NSE.