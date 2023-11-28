NSE nifty was up by 0.16 per cent or 31.45 to 19,829 points, while the BSE sensex was at 65,960 down by 0.01 per cent or 9.21 points. A total of 3916 stocks were actively traded, 1975 advanced, while 1768 declined and 173 stocks remained unchanged where 299 stocks hit a 52 week high and 33 stocks hit a 52 week low at 2 pm on Tuesday.

Shrey Jain, Founder and CEO SAS Online - India’s Deep Discount Broker, said, “The Nifty 50 and Sensex commenced the day on a positive note. Today’s opening for Nifty at 19,844.65, up from the previous closing value of 19,794.70, reflects the overall optimistic market sentiment. Similarly, Sensex, which concluded last Friday at 65,970.04, saw a slight gain with today’s opening at 66,063.72. Nifty is currently trading within the range of 19,800 to 19,850. Notably, the Maximum Call Open Interest (OI) is observed at 19,900, while the Put OI remains robust at 19,800. This suggests that 19,900 serves as a crucial resistance, while 19,800 acts as a strong support.

Despite the positive trends in Nifty 50 and Sensex at the start of the trading session, still the market is eagerly awaiting some news that could potentially trigger a breakout or breakdown.”

Top gainers on the BSE include ATGL, ADANIENSOL, ADANIGREEN, ADANIPOWER, NDTV with gains ranging from 20 per cent to 11 per cent. Top losers on the BSE include RAYMOND, CARTRADE, GOKEX, EDELWEISS, RTNPOWER with losses ranging from 3.87 per cent to 3.2 per cent.

Stocks that hit a 52 week high on the NSE include 20microns, 5paisa, 63moons, ADANIPOWER, AHLUCONT. Stocks that hit a 52 week low on the NSE include BOHRAIND, ESILVER, HDFCLIQUID, SELMC and SHAILY.