Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd’s (MIDHANI) shares were up by 3.29 per cent after the company announced it was a key supplier of specialised metals and alloys for the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO)‘s Aditya-L1 mission.

Specialised materials supplied by MIDHANI were used for components of the launch vehicle, PSLV-C57, including Ti-6Al-4V Titanium alloy for the PS4 Tank and Gas bottles, C-103 Niobium Alloy for the PS4 thrust chamber, Superco 605 Cobalt Alloy for the PS2 thrust chamber, ultra high strength steel for the Motor Case, and 15CDv6 for the strap-on motor case and base rings.

The Aditya-L1 mission, aimed at studying the Sun, was launched from Sriharikota on September 2.

MIDHANI shares were up 3.29 per cent at Rs 425.15 at 09.20 am on the BSE.