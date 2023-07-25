Mindspace Business Parks REIT reported a 13.8 per cent rise in its net operating income for the June quarter at ₹457 crore, while revenue rose 14 per cent to ₹560.4 crore on strong leasing momentum.

The REIT leased out four lakh sq ft of office space in the quarter with a significant portion of it being leased out at a spread of 10.1 per cent.

In-place rents were 5.9 per cent higher on year at ₹66.2 per sq ft a month.

The trust said it was actively working on a pipeline of 2.5 million sq ft, while it had initiated work on 1.6 million sq ft of re-development projects.

It has announced a payout of ₹284.6 crore at ₹4.8 per unit for the quarter.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit