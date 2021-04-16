Mirae Asset launches two passive funds

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Mirae Asset Investment Managers has launched two passive funds that will track NYSE FANG+ ETF index, which consists of the most innovative technology and consumer companies.
Mirae Asset NYSE FANG+ ETF is an open-ended scheme tracking the FANG+ Total Return Index while the NYSE FANG + ETF Fund of Funds (FoF) will predominantly invest in Mirae Asset NYSE FANG+ ETF.
Also read: Mirae Asset launches Corporate Bond Fund
The FoF helps to invest in ETFs without a demand account.
The NFO of both funds will open on April 19. While the FANG+ ETF will close on April 30, the FANG+ ETF Fund of Fund will close on May 3.
The Mirae Asset NYSE FANG+ ETF Fund of Fund offers investors the options for regular and direct plans with growth option.
The NYSE FANG+ Index is an equal weighted index designed to represent the technology and consumer discretionary sectors consisting of highly-traded growth stocks. Its constituents include Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Alphabet (Google), Tesla, and Twitter, among others.
The FANG+ companies have a total market cap of $7.7 trillion and their revenues are three times that of the Indian government’s total receipts in FY20. Their cash holdings of $500 billion is equivalent to 85 per cent of India’s forex reserves, and net income of $179 billion would exceed the combined net income of all Indian equities.
Swarup Mohanty, CEO, Mirae Asset Investment Managers, said there are a few global companies that do not just follow future mega trends but rather drive the change with their constant innovations.
By investing in the two ETFs, investors can participate in the global growth story, and become part of the change driving the world today, he said.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
In an age of falling female workforce participation, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, policy makers and ...
A market run by women tells the inspiring story of female entrepreneurship in the North East
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
Expect the unexpected when musicians of different traditions come together for a duet
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...