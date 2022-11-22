Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company will start accepting fresh investment in three of its international funds — Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund, Nasdaq 100 Fund of Fund and MSCI EAFE Top 100 Select Index Fund — from December 1.

However, the fund house will have a restriction of ₹2 lakh, per PAN, per calendar month in each of these schemes by way of either lumpsum or switch-in applications. It will continue with the restriction on systematic investment options such as SIP and STP.

The fund house had stopped investment in overseas funds following the freeze announced by SEBI. Later, AMFI allowed fund houses to invest in overseas funds and securities up to the headroom available without breaching the overseas investment limits in February at the individual fund house level. The move was following the sharp fall in overseas market.