MSCI has revised the constituents of its India-based index on Friday. It has added Max Health, Sona BLW, HAL to MSCI India Standard Index while excluding Indus Towers, Adani Trans and Adani Total.

Some of the stocks which have seen an increase in weightage in the index include Kotak Bank, IndiGo and Zomato.

Among small cap companies, ACE, Anupam Rasayan, Bikaji Foods, Fusion Micro, Gland Pharma, Ircon, Kaynes, Kfin and Mah Seamless have been added to the Small Cap index.

This apart, the newly spun-off NMDC Steel, Syrma SGS, Ujjivan SFB, Power Mech and RVNL have also been added to the Small Cap index.

Some of the stocks that have been excluded from small cap index are Abbott, Astec, Dhani, Dilip Buildcon, Gillette, PCJ, Thyrocare and Vakranger.

Inclusion of stocks in the index will see higher foreign fund inflows and a possibility of appreciation in stock prices.

