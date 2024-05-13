The average net assets under management of the North-Eastern States has grown by nearly 145 per cent from 2020 to touch ₹40,324 crore in March 2024, up from ₹16,446 crore in March 2020, indicating a growing appetite among investors from smaller towns and cities to invest in mutual funds., said a study by ICRA Analytics.

The share of the North-eastern States increased to 0.73 per cent of the total AAUM of the mutual fund industry, which stood at ₹55.01 lakh crore in March 2024, up from around 0.67 per cent in March 2020, when the industry’s AAUM stood at ₹24.71 lakh crore.

Ashwini Kumar, Senior Vice-President and Head Market Data, ICRA Analytics, said though the contribution of these States to the total AAUM of the industry is still small in percentage terms, there has been a steady and consistent growth in mutual fund inflows in these States backed by increasing awareness among people and the growing interest among retail investors for investing in equities through the mutual fund route.