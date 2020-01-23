Broker's call: Newgen Software

Video | Kia Carnival review
Kia’s next vehicle can be either a plush peoples mover or party central on wheels. But can the Carnival take ...
ICICI Securities
Newgen Software (Buy)
CMP: ₹228.25
Target: ₹325
Newgen Software Technologies’ execution in 9MFY20 has been spot in-line with expectations as far as markets outside of India are concerned. Aggregate revenue (INR) from geographies excluding India has grown by 19 per cent in 9MFY20 with sluggishness in India Government and PSU banking ecosystems driving India revenues flattish in 9MFY20, which pulled overall companywide growth down to 12.7 per cent. Even in Q3FY20, geographies excluding India grew by 29.5 per cent y-o-y with a 13 per cent decline in India revenues pulling down overall growth to 15.2 per cent.
Though meaningful recovery in India seems unlikely in the near-term, pipeline for Q4 is still healthy at an aggregate level, which should enable mid-teens revenue growth in FY20. Business model continues to build better defensibility with annuity revenues being 58 per cent of total in 9MFY20 versus 52 per cent in 9MFY19.
We maintain ‘buy’ rating with an unchanged DCF based target price of ₹325.
The key risks to our call are: i) structural weakness in balance sheet metrics; ii) inability to expand presence in developed markets; and iii) faster transition to cloud/SaaS from on-prem in emerging markets.
Kia’s next vehicle can be either a plush peoples mover or party central on wheels. But can the Carnival take ...
SE: Single-engine is a course designed to train pilots to fly aircraft with one engineIR: Instrument Rating is ...
The product seems suitable for those whowant to invest regularly in deposits but don’tkeep tabs on interest ...
INR was one of the weakest Asian currencies in 2019
Krishnan, 49, and Aruna, 47, approached us to understand the risks in their existing financial plan. They had ...
Zee Entertainment posted subdued December 2019 quarter results yesterday. Weak advertisement revenue due to ...
It’s a wave that’s swept Indians off their feet, dictating everything from their choice of music and TV shows, ...
On January 18, 1983, the International Olympic Committee restored Jim Thorpe’s athletics medals after they ...
Author Stefan Zweig’s story offers sobering lessons at a time of intense political upheaval
Rocked by a falling economy and socio-economic uncertainties, the country’s much-touted demographic dividend ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...