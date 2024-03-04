NSE Nifty was up by 0.08 per cent, or 57.60 points, to 22,396.35, while the BSE Sensex was at 73,829, up by 0.04 per cent or 23.46 points.

A total of 3,317 stocks were actively traded, with 1,355 advancing, 1,824 declining, and 138 remaining unchanged. Additionally, 161 stocks reached a 52-week high, and 13 stocks hit a 52-week low at 9:30 am on Monday.

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said, “The massive 350 point rally in the Nifty on Friday was primarily driven by the far better-than-expected Q3 GDP numbers which came at 8.4 per cent y-o-y. This hot number which indicates strong momentum in the economy triggered short covering leading to the 350 point spurt in the Nifty.

While the GDP numbers are good, it is important to understand that there is a statistical aberration in the numbers. The GVA in Q3 is only 6.5 per cent. The big differential is due to the 32 per cent spurt in indirect taxes. It is also important to remember that the consumption numbers are tepid. In brief, there is room for optimism, but there is no case for unbridled bullishness.

The SEBI advisory to mutual funds regarding the excessive valuations in the mid and small cap schemes is likely to restrain the performance of the broader market. The irrational exuberance in the broader segment has no fundamental justification.”

Major gainers on the NSE at 9.30 am include NTPC (2.78 per cent), Power Grid (1.99 per cent), Dr Reddy (1.87 per cent), ONGC (1.29 per cent), and Bajaj Auto (0.61 per cent).

Major losers include JSW Steel (-2.01 per cent), Tata Steel (-1.61 per cent), Eicher Motors (-1.57 per cent), Tata Consumers (-0.95 per cent), and Apollo Hospitals (-0.92 per cent).

BSE Smallcap was down by 0.63 per cent, while Midcap was up by 0.23 per cent.