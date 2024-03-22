Benchmark indices traded flat intra-day after opening lower in the morning trade. BSE Sensex traded at 72,816.03, up by 174.84 pts or 0.24 per cent as of 12.25 pm, Nifty 50 traded at 22,083.70, up by 71.75 pts or 0.33 per cent.

All sectoral indices in green, except Nifty IT which declined by 1.97 per cent to trade at 35,317.65 as of 12.29 pm. Nifty auto, media, realty, pharma, and healthcare index stocks rose over 1 per cent. Nifty bank was up 0.37 per cent to trade at 46,858.55.

The stocks that emerged as top gainers on the NSE as of 12.32 pm were UPL (higher by 3.53 per cent), Hero Motocorp (2.70%), Sun Pharma (2.87%), Bajaj Auto (2.32%), and Maruti (1.94%). Meanwhile, the major laggards were IT stocks Wipro (-2.58%), LTIMindtree (-2.54%), HCL Tech (-2.30%), Infosys (-2.29%), TCS (-1.31%).

Maruti Suzuki stock traded above ₹12,000 for the second time after March 20, 2024, hitting a life-time high at ₹12,149.80. As of 12.28 pm, the stock rose 1.94 per cent to trade at ₹12,139.75.

Of all the 3,767 stocks that were traded on the BSE as of 12.32 pm, 2,463 advanced, 1,170 declined and 134 of them were unchanged. 86 stocks hit a 52-week high, while 43 hit a 52-week low. In addition, 290 stocks traded in upper circuit, and 196 in the lower circuit.

The major stocks that hit a 52-week high on the NSE as of 12.36 pm, other than Maruti, include Vadilal Industries, eMudhra, Hi-Tech Gears, Salzer Electronics, Simens, and Wonder Electricals.

Shares of KEC International Ltd., an RPG Group Company, inched up 0.92 per cent to trade at ₹669.35 following receipt of new orders of ₹1,004 crore.

Shree Cement Limited announced the launch of Bangur Concrete with the commissioning of its first Greenfield Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) plant in Hyderabad. The stock traded at ₹25,357.10 on the NSE, down 0.02 per cent as of 12.42 pm.

Concord Biotech stock rose 1.86 per cent to trade at ₹1,493.85. The company informed that the Government of Upper Franconia has issued certificate of good manufacturing practices (EUGMP) of its Unit I (API facility) of located at Trasad Road, Dholka, Ahmedabad. The certificate is issued for the product Tacrolimus Premix 20%.