Nifty likely to open 100 points higher in line with SGX Nifty

Take charge, India
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Thanks to positive comments from US Fed chief Jerome Powel, world markets are on a song. SGX Nifty at 18,218 signals that Nifty futures to top 18,200-mark comfortably and Nifty to open with a gap up of 100 points. Nifty futures on TUesday closed at 18,085.
Equities across the Asia, gained in excess of over 1 per cent, led by Japan, Korea and Australia. Overnight, the US stocks,which opened on negative ahead of Jerome Powell testimony, regained strength to end sharply higher.
The US Fed chief Powell highlighted elevated inflation as a result of supply chain issues and said the Fed would use all of its tools to prevent higher inflation from becoming entrenched. "We can begin to see that the post-pandemic economy is likely to be different in some respects," Powell said. "The pursuit of our goals will need to take these differences into account."
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said investors continue to monitor the impact of central bank’s tightening of their monetary policies and the spread of the omicron Covid-19 variant. In the previous two decades, there have been two periods when the Fed has raised interest rates (Jun’04-Jun’06) and (Dec’16-Dec’18).
"The Nifty has performed well in those two periods, despite rate increases by the Fed. Going forward we expect market to remain steady on back of expectation of strong corporate earnings season, upcoming budget and positive macroeconomic data. The key risk in the near term might be any changes by government in restriction norms due to rising cases, he added.
Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities, said "A reasonable long candle was formed on the daily chart, which indicate a range bound action in the market with positive bias. The near term trend of Nifty remains intact and the positive chart pattern of higher highs and higher lows is active on the daily chart."
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Mountaneer Arjun Vajpai on five key aspects of his lifestyle
Coal is certainly on its way out with 326 GW of coal-fired power plants scrapped since 2015, and no ...
Atmospheric carbon dioxide has increased 30-plus per cent since pre-industrial times, trapping more heat in ...
It is suitable for those willing to take moderate risk and with a 3-year investment horizon
Will the robust 2021 rally in base metals continue into 2022? Here’s what fundamental and technical factors ...
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
The book is packed with practical “how to” advice from the idea stage, going all the way to an IPO, and is ...
In Beauty Paradigm,Jaishri Jethwaney describes how there is blatant stereotyping and objectification of women ...
The Stranger in the Lifeboat is a tale of survival and having faith – but it has more unanswered questions ...
In Raj Kapoor, The Master At Work , Rahul Rawail presents little known aspects of the maverick film-maker, ...
Puneet Das on repositioning Tata Agni, the value-led tea brand,going hyperlocal with Premium, launching tea ...
At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the tech event that opens every calendar year and gives us a glimpse ...
Influencer activity dominated the New Year activations of brands — some did it well, some sounded forced
VKC Razak, Managing Director, VKC Group, believes India can close the gap with China on affordable footwear ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...