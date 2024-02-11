The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Saturday reported an 8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1,975 crore for three months ended December 2023.

The consolidated income from operations stood at ₹3,517 crore for the October-December quarter of the current financial year (2023-24), a surge of 25 per cent year-on-year, NSE said in a statement.

Apart from trading, the total revenue was also supported by other revenue lines, including listing, index services, data services and co-location facilities, the exchange added.

During the first nine months of FY24, NSE contributed ₹28,131 crore to the exchequer, which comprised STT (Securities Transaction Tax) of ₹23,137 crore, Income tax (₹1,490 crore), Stamp duty (₹1,456 crore), GST (₹1,257 crore) and SEBI charges (₹791 crore).

On the trading volumes front, cash markets recorded an average daily traded volumes (ADTVs) of ₹80,512 crore, a growth of 50 per cent on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, equity futures reached an ADTV of ₹1,31,010 crore, up 18 per cent and equity options ADTVs stood at ₹56,707 crore, up 28 per cent.

On a standalone basis, NSE posted a net profit of ₹1,377 crore for the third quarter under review compared to ₹1,568 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding year.

Its total operating income surged 21 per cent to ₹3,170 crore for the December quarter from ₹2,629 crore in the year-ago period.