Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd has secured orders worth Rs 37.64 crore from the Modern Coach Factory (MCF), Raebareli. The contract involves the manufacture and supply of 542 sets of ‘Seats and Berths’, comprising 446 sets for AC three-tier economy class coaches, and 96 sets for LWSCN coaches.

The order for 446 sets designated for LHB AC 3T coaches is to be supplied by December 31, 2024, while the 96 sets allocated for LWSCN coaches is to be supplied by February 29, 2024.

The shares were up 2 per cent at Rs 94.17 at 1.14 pm on the BSE.