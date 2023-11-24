Persistent Systems Ltd.’s shares were up by 0.56 per cent after the company achieved inclusion in three market indices: the MSCI India Index, S&P BSE 100, and S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50.

According to the company, Persistent Systems has doubled its revenue to over a billion USD for the fiscal year ending March 2023, achieving a CAGR of 27 per cent over the past three years. The reported that the growth is attributed to commitment to clients, identifying technology trends, and delivering value through operational rigour and partnerships.

Sandeep Kalra, CEO and Executive Director of Persistent, said “We believe these inclusions add significantly to our credibility as a pioneering Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization company, and this gives us further motivation to continue to invest in fortifying our position.”

The shares were up by 0.56 per cent to ₹6413 at 12 pm on the BSE.