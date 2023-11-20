Persistent Systems Ltd’s shares were up by 1.16 per cent after the company unveiled an open-source maintenance service designed to keep organisations open-source software current with patches, bug fixes, and the latest releases.

According to the company, over 90 per cent of an application’s software relies on open-source components, presenting challenges for enterprises in terms of delays in software upgrades and maintenance. Persistent open-source maintenance service addresses these challenges by offering a dedicated team focused on component upgrades while ensuring security.

The company also reported a collaboration with Lineaje Inc, a player in software supply chain security management, to integrate advanced AI capabilities into its open-source service. Lineaje’s technology will enable clients to gain visibility into open-source components, assess impacts, and prioritize maintenance based on compatibility, integrity, and security in their supply chain.

The shares were up by 1.16 per cent to end at ₹6,461 on NSE.