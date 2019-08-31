Broker's Call : Piramal Enterprises (Buy)

Geojit Financial

Piramal Enterprises (Buy)

CMP: ₹2,048.45

Target: ₹2,119

Company reported strong topline growth in Q1FY20 (+20.8 per cent y-o-y to ₹3,506 crore). Growth is primarily led by robust performance in Financial Services division (+29.2 per cent y-o-y to ₹2,014 crore), despite liquidity tightening in the NBFC space and overall slowdown across sectors. Total loan book rose 20.2 per cent y-o-y to ₹56,605 crore, while gross NPA ratio stood at 0.9 per cent (63 per cent q-o-q decline in stage 2 assets), maintaining healthy asset quality.

Housing finance loan book improved about 4x times y-o-y to ₹6,110 crore, despite the volatile environment. The company plans to shift its borrowing mix towards long-term source of funds and has raised about ₹18,500 crore of long-term debt since September 2018, while reducing CP exposure to about ₹7,300 crore from around ₹18,000 crore during the same period. Segment ROE came in at 20 per cent.

Valuation: We believe the ongoing growth momentum will continue to support upside potential for the company. We value the stock using (SOTP) valuation methodology (based on P/B for Financials and P/E multiples for other businesses) and rate it a BUY with a price target of ₹2,119.