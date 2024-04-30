Domestic brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher has advised investors to consider long-term SIPs (systematic investment plans) with Aditya Birla Group stocks.

Also read:Analysts remain bullish on asset management companies

In its latest newsletter, The Beat, the financial advisory firm has highlighted key factors driving sustainable growth in the group’s subsidiaries. The Head of Advisory at Prabhudas Lilladher, Vikram Kasat, compiled the analysis, with data updated until April 25, 2024. It includes each company’s shareholding pattern and market capitalisation values, providing robust reasoning behind their confidence in the conglomerate’s stocks.

Ultratech Cement: Expansion in infrastructure projects is fuelling demand for cement, boosting UltraTech’s revenue.

Grasim Industries: The company’s focus on sustainable textiles and chemicals has propelled Grasim’s market leadership in the industry.

Hindalco Industries: Rising global demand for aluminium will continue to drive Hindalco’s profitability and market share.

Vodafone Idea: Fund infusion through Expansion of 4G services & roll out of 5G network infrastructure is expected to boost Voda Idea’s subscriber base.

Aditya Birla Capital: Diversification into digital financial services has enhanced Aditya Birla Capital’s growth potential in recent times.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail: The expansion of their retail footprint and presence of a strong brand portfolio will be driving Aditya Birla Fashion Retail’s revenue growth.