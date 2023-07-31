Prakash Industries Ltd.’s shares went up by 2 per cent as the company reported profit-after-tax at Rs 89.41 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to Rs 43.15 crore during the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue was up 13 per cent at Rs 1,013.28 crore, compared to Rs 895.49 crore last year. Sequentially, the company’s profits were higher by 54 per cent, compared to Rs 57.96 crore in the previous quarter.

The shares of the company went up 2 per cent by Rs 91.50 at 12:40 p.m. on the BSE.