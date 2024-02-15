Vedanta Resources, holding company of metal and mining major Vedanta, sold shares worth ₹1,737 crore.

Finsider International Company has sold 6.55 crore shares of Vedanta, according to bulk deals data released by BSE on Thursday. Finsider International is part of billionaire promoter Group company Vedanta Resources.

The sale of shares by Finsider International company was stuck at an average price of ₹265 per share. Overall, the deal size was ₹1,737 crore.

UK-based Vedanta Resources held a 63.72 per cent stake in Vedanta through the six subsidiaries as of December 31, 2023, per stock exchange data. Shares of the company were down 4 per cent at ₹268 on Thursday.