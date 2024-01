Nearly seventy companies, including Indian Bank, Tata Steel, BajajAuto and Tech Mahindra will declare their quarterly results for the period ended December 2023 on Wednesday.

The other companies are Aarti Drugs, ACI Infocom, Ashutosh Paper Mills, Ausom Enterprises, Balkrishna Industries, Bharat Dynamics, Blue Dart Express, Birla Soft, Canara Bank, Care Rating, Ceat, Chalet Hotels, CMS Info, Container Corporation, CyberTech, Dalmia Bharat, DCB Bank, DLF, Eimco Elecon, Enbee Trade, Epigral, Exide Industries, Ginni Filaments, Heubach Colorants, Indian Infotech, Indosolar, Indostar, Infobeans Technologies, IOB, IOC, ISMT, JSW Holdings, Jupiter Infomedia, Kirloskar Pneumatics, Kolte Patil, Laurus Labs, Laxmi Organics, MAS FInancial, Motilal OSwal FInancial Services, Oasis Securities, Perfect Pac India, PNB Gilts, PNB Housing, Premier Explosives, Quick Heal, RailTel Corporation, Rainbows Children, Rajkamal Synthetics, Ramgopal Polytex, Redtape, Sagar Cements, Sarla Performance, SBC Exports, Sharda Cropchem, Share India, Shiva Cements, Shradha AI Technologies, Shrada Ispat, Simplex Realty, SPS International, Swadeshi Industries, TCI Industries, TT Ltd, TVS Motor, UCO Bank, Ujjivan SFB, UTL Industries, Virinchi, Vardhman Textiles, Wanbury and WSFX Global.

Besides, the boards of Brooks Laboratories (Issue Of Warrants; Rights Issue; Issue of shares; General), Colab Cloud Platforms (Bonus issue; Increase in Authorised Capital; Stock Split; General), DCM Financial Services (Voluntary delisting), Indiabulls Housing Finance (Rights issue), Jatta Industries (General), Rama Steel (Increase in Authorised Capital; Bonus issue; General) and Refex Industries (stock split) will also meet today.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit