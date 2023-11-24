Radico Khaitan Ltd has launched Magic Moments Remix Pink Vodka to meet the rising demand for coloured and flavoured alcoholic beverages. It is positioned in the premium segment and will be launched in UP, Rajasthan, and Assam before expanding nationwide. Magic Moments Vodka achieved a sales milestone of five million cases in FY2023, holding a 60 per cent market share in the vodka category. The new Pink Vodka variant, enriched with natural flavours of black mulberry, elderflower, and raspberry, aligns with the growing trend of coloured vodka.

Amar Sinha, Chief Operating Officer, said, “The launch of Magic Moments Vodka was our response to increasing premiumisation in the Indian liquor industry way back in 2006, when Vodka was not really a household drink. We are pioneers of this category in the country and have been following the tradition of bringing the most innovative and exciting variants to our consumers year after year. The addition of Magic Moments Remix Pink Vodka is a direct response to the positive reception of Magic Moments Verve Cranberry Tease vodka, reflecting our commitment to offering innovative flavours.”

However, shares were down by 0.63 per cent at Rs 1,425 at 10.20 am on the BSE.