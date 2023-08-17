Rajshree Sugars and Chemicals Ltd.’s shares were up 7.98 per cent after the company reported a 1.37 per cent increase in revenue for the quarter ending June 30, 2023, at ₹227.92 crore.

However, the company’s profits were down by 25 per cent to ₹8.53 crore compared to ₹11.41 crore last year. Sequentially, the company’s profits were lower by 63 per cent compared to ₹23.39 crore in the previous quarter.

The company crushed 31,291 metric tons of sugar cane during this period, up 2.8 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year. The cumulative cane crushed from October to July stands at 2,16,802 MT. In the current season, 2,648 MT of sugar has been produced, reflecting a substantial rise of 5.9 per cent compared to last year.

The company produced 1,982 MT of molasses, and the current season has seen a growth of 7.3 per cent compared to the previous year’s corresponding period. Simultaneously, own consumption and sales of molasses have reached 2,052 MT, showing an increase of 3.3 per cent

The cogeneration segment generated 17.04 lakh power units during this period, representing a growth of around 586 per cent compared to the previous year. Within this, 12.62 lakh units were consumed in-house, while 4.43 lakh units were exported to the grid.

