Rallis India Ltd, in collaboration with Japan-based agro-chem company Nihon Nohyaku Co., Ltd, has introduced ‘Benzilla’, a crop protection product designed to combat the Brown Plant Hopper (BPH) menace in paddy crops. This partnership brings forth a formulation incorporating patented BPX technology, ensuring prolonged and sustained control of BPH infestations.

BPH, a pest of the paddy plant, poses a threat by extracting sap from plants, causing ‘hopper burn’ and transmitting viral diseases. ‘Benzilla’ aims to revolutionise crop management practices, bolstering yields and benefiting farmers.

Sanjiv Lal, MD & CEO, of Rallis India said, “The role played by the crop protection market is critical in this context, and with the introduction of Benzilla, we aim to strengthen the way BPH is managed in paddy crops in India. We believe this innovation will not only enhance crop protection, but also contribute to the sustainability and prosperity of Indian agriculture.”

‘Benzilla’ will be initially launched in Chhattisgarh and, subsequently, introduced in other major paddy-producing states including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, and Odisha in the coming months. The product will be accessible to a wide network of farmers through Rallis India’s extensive distribution coverage, spanning 80 per cent of Indian districts.

However, Rallis India shares were down by 0.93 per cent at Rs 207.80 at 12.30 pm on the BSE.