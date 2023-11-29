Ramco System Ltd.’s shares were up by 2.95 per cent after the company announced a partnership with Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP to deliver a global payroll solution, combining technology and advisory services. The company reported, the collaboration aims to enhance operational efficiency, compliance, and user experience across more than 150 countries through a unified platform.
Rohit Mathur, SVP & SBU Head, HR and Payroll, Ramco Systems, said, “Right from being our payroll compliance partner offering us technical advice on country-specific regulatory requirements impacting payroll and statutory compliances, our association with Deloitte has come a long way, and we are now leveraging their expertise across multiple facets. I’m confident that this partnership along with our investments in high-end technologies like low-code framework, lightning-fast in-memory payroll, and AI-powered validations & analytics will prove to be the gamechangers.”
The shares were up by 2.95 per cent to Rs 284.65 at 12.35 pm on the BSE.