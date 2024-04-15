Ramkrishna Forgings Limited’s shares were up by 2.87 per cent after the company announced securing an order valued at ₹270 crore for the Vande Bharat Train Set. This order is to be supplied to the BHEL-TRSL consortium.

The company informed, the scope of this project entails the development and validation of the Bogie Frame for the sleeper version of the Vande Bharat Train Set. With the order encompassing 32 train sets, each comprising 16 coaches, Ramkrishna Forgings Limited is expected to produce a total of 1,024 bogie frames.

Lalit Kumar Khetan, the Whole Time Director & CFO of Ramkrishna Forgings Limited, said, “Securing this prestigious order, is an indication to our relentless pursuit of excellence and innovative approach. Receiving this order underscores the Company’s dedication to providing top-notch solutions for the railway industry. We are honoured to support the Government’s “Make in India” initiative and the advancement of rail transport in the country by leveraging our expertise in manufacturing high-quality bogie frames.”

Ramkrishna Forgings informed that it established itself as a partner for major infrastructure projects. The company is ensured timely delivery.

The shares were up by 2.87 per cent to ₹708.95 at 10.40 am on the BSE.