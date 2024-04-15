Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE share prices and Indian stock markets for 15 April 2024.
ALL UPDATES
- April 15, 2024 07:08
Stock Market Live Today: Q4FY24 earnings calendar
15.04.2024
GTPL
16.04.2024
CRISIL
- April 15, 2024 07:07
Stock Market Live Today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 15.04.2024
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
M&T Bank Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
The Charles Schwab Corporation (TENT) (Sector-Financial)
Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (TENT) (Sector- Financial)
- April 15, 2024 07:06
Stock Market Live Today: Economic Calendar – 15.04.2024
IMF Meetings @ All Day
12.00 INDIA WPI Inflation Rate y/y (Expected: 0.51% versus Previous: 0.20%)
14:30 Euro Industrial Production m/m (Expected: 0.8% versus Previous: -3.2%)
18.00 U.S. Retail Sales m/m (Expected: 0.4% versus Previous: 0.6%)
- April 15, 2024 07:06
Today’s Stock Recommendation: 15 April 2024
Here is an interesting stock idea: Radico Khaitan
- April 15, 2024 07:01
Stock Market Live Today: FPIs infuse over ₹13,300 crore in equities in April so far amidst bullish economic outlook
Foreign investors have infused over ₹13,300 crore in Indian equities in the first two weeks of the month owing to a resilient domestic economy with promising growth prospects.
Going ahead, concerns over changes in India-Mauritius tax treaty will weigh on Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI) inflows in the near-term till clarity emerges on details of the new treaty, V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said.
- April 15, 2024 07:00
Stock Market Live Today: Iran-Israel conflict: Indian equity, bullion markets could get caught in the crossfire
India’s equity and bullion markets could get caught in the crossfire between Israel and Iran on fears of the ongoing tensions escalating into a full fledged war.
“The current conflict between Israel and Iran will have repercussions on the Indian market and may result in a knee jerk reaction among market participants. Rising tensions could have a bearing on crude oil prices. Every one dollar rise in crude will impact the Indian economy and impose inflationary pressure. We need to see whether the conflict escalates further or the countries try to diffuse the situation through diplomatic means,” said Kranthi Bathini, director - equity strategy, WealthMills Securities.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.