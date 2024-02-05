Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd has secured a contract valued at $13.16 million from a North American axle manufacturer.

Under the partnership, the company will be supplying rear axle components and services for the off-highway sector for the next four years, as stated in the stock exchange filing.

Lalit Kumar Khetan, Whole Time Director & CFO, Ramkrishna Forgings, said, “We are honored to be chosen as the preferred supplier for such a significant contract. This partnership not only strengthens our global footprint but also reaffirms our commitment to delivering excellence in every component we manufacture. We are poised to embark on this exciting journey together, setting new benchmarks in the industry and creating value for the customers. We are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead and look forward to a long and prosperous association.”

Ramkrishna Forgings stock traded at ₹773.75 on the NSE, up by 0.35 per cent as of 1.17 pm on Monday.