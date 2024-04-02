RateGain Travel Technologies Limited’s shares were up by 0.58 per cent to ₹742.69 at 10.40 am on the BSE after the company announced its integration with Oracle Cloud Marketplace. As a member of the Oracle Partner Network (OPN), RateGain’s connectivity platform is now available on the marketplace, allowing it to be deployed on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and integrated with Oracle OPERA Cloud through the Oracle Hospitality Integration Platform (OHIP).

The company said the integration offers OCI customers benefits, including access to global demand, increased online revenue opportunities, on-demand scalability, and faster time-to-value. The connectivity platform facilitates access to new regional opportunities for revenue growth and enables customers to boost online revenue through a single platform managing third-party and direct distribution on Metas and GDS, it said.

The integration can be scaled on demand, and deployed and taken live within one to two days.

OCI offers a platform of cloud infrastructure services, enabling customers to build and run various applications in a scalable, secure, and high-performance environment, it said.

“This integration with RateGain demonstrates our commitment to providing innovative, forward-looking technology solutions for hotels and hospitality companies around the world. Oracle OPERA Cloud is a reliable way to employ new technologies as quickly as possible,” said Fabricio Titiro, Director of Product Management Partnerships, Oracle Hospitality.