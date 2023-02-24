Reliance Retail announced the opening of the first freestanding Gap store in India in Mumbai’s Infiniti Mall, Malad. The launch of this Gap store marks a milestone in the long-term partnership between Reliance Retail Limited and Gap Inc., through which Reliance Retail is the official retailer for Gap across all channels in India. After opening over 50 Gap shop-in-shops since last year, Reliance Retail now initiates the second phase of the launch with the new Gap store in Infiniti Mall. The expansion of Gap’s India presence will include a series of freestanding store openings across the country in the coming months.

Tech-enabled shopping

Akhilesh Prasad, President & CEO, Fashion & Lifestyle, Reliance Retail , said, “We are thrilled to bring the iconic Gap back to India in a new avatar. On visiting the new Gap stores, customers will not only discover a brand new retail identity, but a tech-enabled shopping experience including smart trial rooms, express check-out, and an omni experience, along with a better price value. While the opening of freestanding stores is an important driver of Gap’s long-term growth plan in India, it also gives us yet another opportunity to bring world-class brands and a differentiated shopping experience to our discerning Indian consumers.”

“We are excited to partner with Reliance Retail to continue growing our presence in India through our partner-based model,” said Adrienne Gernand, Managing Director of International, Global Licensing and Wholesale at Gap Inc. “Growing Gap’s brick-and-mortar business through the launch of freestanding stores and multi-brand store expressions enables us to increase accessibility for Indian customers and meet them where they are shopping.”

Through its partnership with Gap, Reliance Retail will bring Gap’s shopping experience to customers across India through a mix of exclusive brand stores, multi-brand store expressions and digital commerce platforms.

