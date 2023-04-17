Rockstud Capital, alternative asset management firm, has entered portfolio management services. The firm will launch its core equity strategy called Rockstud Capital Yuva Bharat, an open-ended concentrated PMS Portfolio with a focus on the Mid and Small market cap.

The fund aims to invest in companies based on the theme of India’s GDP growth contributing to rising middle-class income, consumption, and digital wave to cater to the aspirational set of population by identifying and investing in those high-growth sectors, it said in a release.

It has received the final licence from SEBI to start its PMS business operations.

“The move will give a fillip to the group’s ambitions to become a full-service alternative asset management firm. The firm will be committed to creating long-term wealth for its customers by consistently delivering superior returns through disciplined approach and applying proprietary filters in its research and portfolio management,” the release further said..