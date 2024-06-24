Shares of Route Mobile rallied 15 per cent on Monday, following its partnership with Billeasy E Solutions Pvt Ltd (Billeasy), enabling WhatsApp-based ticket booking, for Pune, Hyderabad, and Nagpur metros, in addition to Delhi.

The company first launched the service for Delhi Metro, in the second half of 2023.

User can chat with the official WhatsApp account of the metro, follow simple instructions like choosing ‘from’, and ‘to’ stations, and number of tickets, and make the payment, via their preferred payment method, (UPI, Net banking, Credit or debit cards).

Upon successful completion, the user will receive the tickets, as a WhatsApp message, in the form of a link that will open the QR ticket.

Rajdipkumar Gupta, Managing Director & Group CEO of Route Mobile, said, “By enabling ticket booking on WhatsApp for four major cities, we have become one of the largest enablers in this space.”

Akash Patil, Founder & CEO, Billeasy, said, “Our partnership with Route Mobile, enables us to elevate the overall experience, and provide a simple, accessible solution to a larger audience.”

Route Mobile stock rallied 14.76 per cent, to trade at ₹1,755.65 as of 2.47 pm.