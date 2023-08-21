Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd’s shares were up by 4.96 per cent after the company reported a 28 per cent increase in profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at Rs 3.77 crore, compared to Rs 2.92 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenues were down by 14 per cent at Rs 9.09 crore, compared to Rs 10.68 crore last year. Sequentially, profits were lower by 26 per cent, compared to Rs 5.15 crore in the previous quarter.

The shares, which were up 4.96 per cent at Rs 15 at 11.46 am on the BSE, were quoted at Rs 14, representing a gain of 3.70 per cent, at 1:15 pm.