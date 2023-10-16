Rushil Decor Ltd’s shares surged on Monday after the company unveiled an Indian AI-generated television advertisement, focusing on VIR MDF with the key message, “MDF means VIR MDF.”

The campaign introduces a mascot personifying the strength and durability of VIR MDF. It encourages various stakeholders, including carpenters, interior decorators, architects, end consumers, OEMs, furniture manufacturers, and the general public, to consider VIR MDF for creating durable furniture, shelves, doors, cabinets, and various other applications.

The company’s shares rose 2.52 per cent on Monday to close at ₹295.15 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Rushil Thakkar, Director of Rushil Decor Ltd, commented on the company’s adoption of new technologies to meet consumer demand. He highlighted that the TV ad underscores the core strength of VIR MDF, both in terms of the product itself and the relationship with consumers.

This television campaign, released across leading news and general entertainment channels during the festive season, is expected to enhance brand visibility and awareness for VIR MDF.