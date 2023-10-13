The government has unveiled a report on the country’s artificial intelligence (AI) programme on Friday. It said it will be a kinetic enabler for India to achieve the $1 trillion digital economy goal by 2026.

Addressing media persons here, Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the draft National Strategy on Robotics will be part of the multi-year India AI programme.

“This is a deep, multi-year roadmap to make Indian AI work for being a kinetic enabler of the trillion dollar digital economy...to further maximise the benefits of an AI-integrated society the National Strategy on Robotics has been envisaged as one such key component of IndiaAI,” Chandrasekhar said.

He said the government plans to make India a $1-trillion digital economy by 2026. He also said that apart from supporting the startup ecosystem, India’s AI programme will focus on comprehensive skills in the country, building computer infrastructure and many more.

The report recommends the creation of an India data sets platform to be used by domestic startups and researchers to build up GPU (graphical processing unit)-based computer infrastructure to provide resources for developing AI engines or models for indigenous firms.

“The Government of India’s approach to AI has been holistic and ambitious, as evidenced by the breadth and scope of government interventions under the umbrella programme – IndiaAI. IndiaAI has a mission-centric approach which ensures a precise and cohesive strategy to bridge the gaps in existing AI ecosystem viz-a-viz compute infrastructure, data, AI financing, research and innovation, targeted skilling and institutional capacity for data to maximise the potential of AI for advancing India’s progress,” he said.

He said the IndiaAI computer platform will be a public-private partnership (PPP) project that will create substantial GPU capacity for startups and researchers to train their models.

The objective of this exercise was to undertake a comprehensive study of all the pillars of IndiaAI and to identify tangible next action items that need to be worked on to achieve the goal of “AI for all”, Chandrasekhar said, adding that the launch of the inaugural Global India AI Summit will be held on December 10, where influential leaders and participants will join from the AI and the overall tech ecosystem.

The Ministry (MeitY) has floated a consultation paper on the National Strategy on Robotics, which is open for public comments till October 31.

