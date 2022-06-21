Sakuma Exports gets nod to raise capital

The board of directors of Sakuma Exports on Tuesday approved a proposal to raise further capital by way of a rights issue not exceeding ₹300 crore. The company reported a net profit of ₹9.91 crore for the quarter ended March 2022 on revenues of ₹1,068.41 crore.

For FY22, its PAT and revenues stood at ₹22.73 crore and ₹2,531.65 crore, respectively. Currently, promoters hold a 61.88-per cent stake, while public own 38.12 per cent in the global commodity trade firm. The stock of Sakuma Exports closed 7.72 per cent higher at ₹13.95 on the BSE.