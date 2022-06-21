hamburger

Markets

Sakuma Exports gets nod to raise capital

BL Chennai Bureau | Chennai, June 21 | Updated on: Jun 21, 2022

Board gives go-ahead for a ₹300-crore rights issue

The board of directors of Sakuma Exports on Tuesday approved a proposal to raise further capital by way of a rights issue not exceeding ₹300 crore. The company reported a net profit of ₹9.91 crore for the quarter ended March 2022 on revenues of ₹1,068.41 crore.

For FY22, its PAT and revenues stood at ₹22.73 crore and ₹2,531.65 crore, respectively. Currently, promoters hold a 61.88-per cent stake, while public own 38.12 per cent in the global commodity trade firm. The stock of Sakuma Exports closed 7.72 per cent higher at ₹13.95 on the BSE.

Published on June 21, 2022
Sakuma Exports Ltd
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you