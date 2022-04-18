Sarda Energy mulls buyback, dividend

Sarda Energy & Minerals informed the BSE on Monday that its board of directors will meet on April 23 to consider a proposal for buy-back of equity shares of face value of ₹10 each. The board will also consider a proposal for declaration of interim dividend for FY 2021-22. For the quarter ended December 2021, it posted a profit of ₹134.05 crore on revenues of ₹670.67 crore. Promoters hold 72.50 per cent stake in the firm and the rest is with public. Among the public, about 23,650 small shareholders hold 13.50-per cent stake.

The stock of Sarda Energy & Minerals on Monday closed 2.32 per cent higher at ₹1,292.90 on the BSE.