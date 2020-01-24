SBI Funds is now GIPS-compliant

SBI Funds Management, a joint venture between State Bank of India and Amundi — Europe’s largest asset manager, on Thursday said its MFs, portfolio management services and alternate investment funds have claimed compliance with GIPS and has been independently verified by ACA Performance Services, LLC, for the period April 1, 2014 to March 31, 2019.

GIPS is a set of standardised, industry-wide ethical principles that guide investment firms on how to calculate and present their investment performance to prospective clients, a release from the fund house said. Although the adoption of GIPS is not mandated by regulation, it is considered the best practice for investment advisors.

It are adopted in 41 countries and are recognised globally for its credibility, integrity, scope, uniformity, and enabling direct comparability of a firm’s track record.