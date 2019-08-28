SEBI fines 5 entities ₹34 lakh for fraud trade

More than a drop to drink
Getting pure drinking water to the consumer
Market regulator SEBI has slapped a total fine of ₹34 lakh on five entities for carrying out fraudulent and non-genuine trades in the illiquid stock options segment on the BSE.
Shristi Cement, Sureshine Vintrade, Tejas Babulal Shah, Sai Refinery and Greencrest Financial Services are the five entities facing penalties, according to SEBI’s separate orders.
The regulator had conducted a probe in the trading activity in illiquid stock options on BSE covering April 2014 to September 2015 period, after it observed large-scale reversal of trades in the segment.
The investigation revealed that the five entities were among the various entities that executed non-genuine trades in the stock options segment by reversing trades with same entities on the same day with wide variations in price.
“Reversal trades were undertaken by the noticee with its counterparties with a predetermined arrangement to book profit or losses respectively, and, therefore, the parties to the trades were not trading in the normal sense and ordinary course of business,” SEBI said.
By doing so, the five entities “created artificial volumes in such stock options which was manipulative and deceptive in nature”, the regulator said in separate, but similarly-worded orders.
The act of entities were in violation of PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) norms, thereby making them liable for monetary penalty, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said.
Accordingly, a fine of ₹14 lakh was imposed on Sai Refinery, while the other four entities were fined ₹5 lakh each.
Getting pure drinking water to the consumer
With smart meters taking off, consumers will benefit from accurate readings and no longer face billing ...
With 140 mm of annual rainfall, Chennai has no business to ever get into a drought situation. But it did — for ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
The scheme has outperformed its benchmark over five and seven years
SEBI relaxes norm for investment in unlisted non-convertible debentures
The scheme suits investors with a high risk appetite
On new ULIPs, the minimum sum assured will be less than 10 times the premium
As urban India laps up streaming services, the burgeoning video-on-demand market is vying to keep the viewer ...
#MeToo allegations surfaced in Chennai’s classical music and dance circles a year ago. How far has the ...
Video may have killed the radio star, but podcasts are bringing it back to life. Here are six fiction podcasts ...
The trans-Himalayan ranges have many mammals, which are at home in its year-round sub-zero temperatures
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...