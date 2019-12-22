SEBI rejigs key portfolios

The Securities and Echange Board of India (SEBI) has made some key changes at the top level.

VS Sundaresan has now replaced S Ravindran as head of the Integrated Market Surveillance Department and Nagendraa Parakh as head of the Commodity Derivative Market Regulations Department.

Parakh had come to SEBI as part of the merger of the Forwards Market Commission (FMC) and is now being moved to the Market Intermediaries Regulation and Supervision Department and Office of Investor Assistance and Education.

Sundaresan’s key job now will be to regulate commodity exchanges and look at overall surveillance and deal with market intelligence. He took charge as Executive Director, SEBI, on December 9.