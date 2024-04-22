Stock Market today | Share Market Updates: Find here all the updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 22nd April 2024
ALL UPDATES
- April 22, 2024 16:15
Currency Market Live Today: Rupee rises 7 paise to close at 83.37 against US dollar
The rupee rises by 7 paise to close at 83.37 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday on positive domestic markets and a soft American currency.
- April 22, 2024 16:12
Stock Market Live Today: Sensex climbs over 560 points; Nifty tops 22,300-level
Extending its previous day’s rebound, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 560.29 points or 0.77 per cent to settle at 73,648.62. During the day, it advanced 679.47 points or 0.92 per cent to 73,767.80
- April 22, 2024 15:58
Stock Market Live Today: Synchrony Global SDN has been dissolved wef from April 22, 2024
Synchrony Global SDN. BHD., stepdown subsidiary of Wipro Limite, has been voluntarily dissolved with effect from April 22, 2024.
- April 22, 2024 15:56
Nitiraj Engineers Limited stock rises 0.71% on NSE
Nitiraj Engineers Limited has received an order from Linkwell Telesystem Pvt Ltd, Odisha, for supply of 12000 quantity of weighing scales.
Nitiraj stock closed at ₹184.45 on the NSE, up 0.71%
- April 22, 2024 15:54
Stock Market Live Updates: BSE Sensex closes at 73,648.62 higher by 0.77%
BSE Sensex closed at 73,648.62, higher by 560.29 or 0.77%, and Nifty 50 at 22,336.40, up 189.40 pts or 0.86%.
- April 22, 2024 15:41
Stock Market Live Today: Syngene International Ltd stock declines 1.09% on NSE
Syngene International Ltd has submitted an appeal to the Commissioner of Income-tax (Appeals)-12, Bangalore, for Assessment Year (“AY”) 2013-14 and AY 2014-15 under the Income-tax Act, 1961.
Stock declined 1.09% on the NSE, trading at ₹706.15.
- April 22, 2024 15:28
Stock Market Live Today: Wipro gains post Q4 results, brokerages estimate weak near-term outlook
Shares of Wipro rose by 2.14 per cent at ₹462.45 on the NSE as of 2.53 pm, Monday, despite posting weaker-than-expected March quarter financial results. Even analysts remain rather bearish on the stock.
The company’s profits rose 5.2 per cent q-o-q. However, the company recorded an 8 per cent profit decline in Q4 at ₹2,835 crore.
- April 22, 2024 15:12
Stock Market Live Today: Verso Altima India bags ₹2 crore order, Adroit Infotech stock surges 3.92%
Verso Altima India Pvt Ltd, subsidiary of Adroit Infotech, bags order worth ₹2 crore from BIZNET (PT SUPRA PRIMATAMA NUSANTARA, JAKARTHA).
Adroit Infotech stock surges 3.92% on the NSE, trading at ₹19.90.
- April 22, 2024 15:07
Stock Market Live Today: Major gainers and losers on the NSE at 3 pm
Major gainers:
BPCL (2.88%), Eicher Motors (2.78%), L&T (2.49%), Tata Consumers (2.49%), Bajaj Finance (2.45%)
Major losers:
NTPC (-2.27%), HDFC Bank (-1.35%), JSW Steel (-1.13%), IndusInd (-0.45%), Tata Steel (-0.06%)
- April 22, 2024 15:06
Stock Market Live Today: BSE sees advance with 2,659 stocks up, 1,208 down; 164 unchanged
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on April 22, 2024, were 2,659 against 1,208 stocks that declined; 164 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,031. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 234, and those that hit a 52-week low was 15.
In addition, 445 stocks traded in upper circuit, while 248 hit the lower circuit.
- April 22, 2024 15:04
Stock Market Live Today: Zydus Wellness faces tax assessment order, stock up 1.87%
Zydus Wellness has received an order of assessment from the Assistant Commissioner (ST)(FAC), Vanasthalipuram-I Circle, Saroor Nagar Division, Hyderabad, alleging excess claim of input tax credit of ₹4 Lakh (including penalty of ₹0.40 lakh) for FY 2018-19.
Zydus Wellness stock rises 1.87% on the BSE, trading at ₹1,662.60.
- April 22, 2024 15:03
Stock Market Live Today: Vodafone Idea FPO subscribed over 3 times, investors pick 5007 crore shares
Vodafone Idea’s follow-on public offer was subscribed over 3 times as of 2.51 pm on April 22, the final day of bidding, with investors picking 5007 crore equity shares, data on BSE showed.
The country’s third-largest telecom operator has offered 1,260 crore shares in the ₹18,000-crore FPO, the largest such offering in the country.
- April 22, 2024 15:01
Stock Market Live Today: Federal Bank appeals ₹2,00,000 penalty, stock up
The Federal Bank has received an order from the Office of GST Officer, Ward-206, Department of Trade and Taxes, GNCTD, New Delhi, levying a penalty of ₹2,00,000. The Bank will be filing an appeal against the said Order.
The stock trades at ₹153.10 on the NSE, up 0.82%.
- April 22, 2024 14:29
Stock Market Live Updates: Rajratan Global Wire board recommends Final Dividend of ₹2 per equity share
Rajratan Global Wire board has recommended a Final Dividend of ₹2 per equity share.
Stock declines 1.96% on the NSE, trading at ₹648.
- April 22, 2024 14:27
Stock Market Today: Vodafone Idea FPO gets fully subscribed
Vodafone Idea’s follow on public offer has been fully subscribed on the last day of the issue. Clinching a subscription rate of 107 per cent on the 1260 crore shares on offer, India’s third largest telecom operator has successfully raised ₹18,000 crore it targeted from the public issue.
- April 22, 2024 14:20
Stock Market Live: Epigral board recommends a Final Dividend of ₹5 per equity share, stock rises
Epigral board has recommended a Final Dividend of ₹5 per equity share. Stock trades at ₹1,327.95 on the NSE, up 0.63%.
- April 22, 2024 14:05
Stock Market Today: Bharti Airtel announces international roaming packs
Bharti Airtel has introduced international roaming packs for customers travelling abroad. The new packs include access to 184 countries and the tariffs start at ₹133/day.
Stock trades at ₹1,295 on the NSE, up 0.47%
- April 22, 2024 13:56
Stock Market Live Updates: Lloyds Engineering Works’ shares surge 7.55%
Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd announced the acquisition of orders for naval equipment, valued at ₹81 crore. Stock surges 7.55% on the NSE, trading at ₹58.40.
- April 22, 2024 13:54
Stock Market Live: Vishvprabha Ventures’ subsidiary shuts down factory
The factory of Vishvprabha Foods Private Limted, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vishvprabha Ventures Limited, in Gujarat has been Shut down temporarily for 10-15 days due to break down of boiler in the plant.
- April 22, 2024 13:50
Stock Market Live Updates: AA Plus Tradelink’s shares surge 9.97%
AA Plus Tradelink Ltd has ventured into agricultural solutions and products, and announced the purchase of specialised fertilizers and pesticides from Murae Organisor Ltd, totaling an investment of ₹44.1 crore. AA Plus Tradelink stock trades at ₹13.12 on the BSE, up 9.97%.
- April 22, 2024 13:48
Share Market Live Updates: Rama Steel Tubes’ shares rise after board approves raising ₹500 crore
Rama Steel Tubes board has approved raising of funds by way of further issue of equity shares for an aggregate amount of upto ₹500 crore by way of a further public offer.
Stock trades at ₹12.30 on the NSE, up 0.41%.
- April 22, 2024 13:45
Stock Market Live Updates: Sanghi Industries’ shares rise 0.90%
Sanghi Industries board has approved sub-division and increase in authorised share capital from existing ₹550 Crore to ₹2550 crore. The board also approved the proposal for raising of funds by issuance of non-convertible cumulative redeemable preference shares (RPS) aggregating upto ₹2,200 crore.
Stock inches up 0.90% to trade at ₹94.90 on the NSE.
- April 22, 2024 13:38
Stock Market Live Updates: Vodafone Idea FPO fully subscribed
Vodafone Idea FPO got subscribed 1.3 times.
QIB: 2.17x; NII: 2.07x; and retail: 0.47x
- April 22, 2024 13:18
Stock Market Live Updates: Gujarat Toolroom executes another segment with RIL
Gujarat Toolroom Limited has executed another segment of the ongoing contract with Reliance Industries Limited. GTL has delivered construction supplies valued at ₹650 million to Reliance Industries Limited.
Gujarat Toolroom stock rises 1.73% on the BSE, trading at₹36.50. Meanwhile, Reliance Industries stock trades at ₹2,946 on the NSE, up 0.15%.
- April 22, 2024 13:06
Share Market Live Updates: Bharti Airtel’s shares rise after expanding network footprint
Bharti Airtel Limited expands its network footprint in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta District and in North Twenty Four Parganas District. Stock inches up 0.32% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,293.15.
- April 22, 2024 13:03
Stock Market Live Updates: Intellect Design Arena’s shares rise 0.82%
Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB) of Intellect Design Arena Limited, announced Jordan Kuwait Bank’s (JKB) implementation of Digital Transaction Banking (DTB) platform enabled by eMACH.ai architecture.
Intellect Design Arena stock inches up 0.82% to trade at ₹1,007.95 on the NSE.
- April 22, 2024 12:52
Stock Market Live News: Adani Energy Solutions’ shares rise 0.98% to ₹1,050.80
Adani Energy Solutions board will meet on April 30, 2024, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. Stock trades at ₹1,050.80 on the NSE, up 0.98%.
- April 22, 2024 12:44
Stock Market Live Updates: Lupin’s shares surge 3.39% after launching tablets
Lupin stock surged 3.39% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,600. The company had announced the launch of Mirabegron Extended-Release Tablets, 25 mg, in the US.
- April 22, 2024 12:40
Stock Market Live: Suraj Estate Ltd.’s shares up on entry into residential development in Bandra
Suraj Estate Developers Limited’s shares were up by 0.93 per cent after the company announced its foray into the residential real estate development in the Bandra sub-market. The company reported the move marks expansion for them, which is known for its focus on value luxury and commercial segments.
- April 22, 2024 12:33
Stock Market Live Updates: Biocon’s shares jump 3.02% after SAHPRA approves Tacrolimus
Biocon stock is up 3.02% on the NSE, trading at ₹269.55 following the receipt of approval from the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA), for a vertically integrated, complex drug product Tacrolimus capsule 0.5mg, 1mg and 5mg strengths, in South Africa.
- April 22, 2024 12:28
Stock Market Today: Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy’s shares rise 2.84% on Q4 results
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock rose 2.84% to trade at ₹577.45 after posting a net profit of ₹1.40 crore during the quarter ended March 2024 on account of increased income.
- April 22, 2024 12:25
Stock Market Live Updates: Ultratech Cement’s shares rise 1.88% to ₹9,539.80
UltraTech Cement stock rises 1.88% on the NSE, trading at ₹9,539.80. The company had announced the acquisition of a grinding unit having installed capacity of 1.1 million tonnes per annum in addition to a captive railway siding at Parli, Maharashtra, from India Cements for ₹315 crore.
- April 22, 2024 12:23
Commodity Calls: Copper: Uptrend intact. Take fresh longs
The surge in the Copper price continues. A couple of weeks ago, we had expected the Copper Futures contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) to rise to ₹840 per kg. This rise has happened. The MCX Copper Futures contract is currently trading at ₹846 per kg.
- April 22, 2024 12:06
Stock Market Live Today: Major gainers and losers
Major gainers on the NSE at 12 pm:
BPCL (3.18%), Eicher Motors (3.01%), Tata Consumers (2.87%), SBI Life (2.33%), Wipro (2.32%)
Major losers:
NTPC (-1.88%), HDFC Bank (-0.75%), JSW Steel (-0.17%), ITC (-0.07%), ONGC (-0.02%)
- April 22, 2024 12:05
Stock Market Live Updates: 2,673 stocks advance, 1.030 decline
Stocks advanced on BSE at 12 noon on April 22, 2024, were 2,673 against 1,030 stocks that declined; 176 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,879. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 207, and those that hit a 52-week low was 12.
In addition, 342 stocks traded in upper circuit, while 216 hit the lower circuit.
- April 22, 2024 12:05
Stock Market Live Updates: United Breweries’ CFO Radovan Sikorsky resigns due to change of roles
United Breweries informed that Radovan Sikorsky has conveyed his decision to resign from the post of director and Chief Financial Officer of the company due to change of role as Regional Chief Financial Officer for Asia. He will continue to discharge his duties as Director & Chief Financial Officer of the Company, until the close of business hours on Sunday, June 30, 2024, to facilitate smooth transition.
- April 22, 2024 11:55
Market Update: Sensex up 0.52%, Nifty up 0.64%
The BSE Sensex was up by 0.52 per cent, or 381.35 points, to 73,469.68, while the NSE Nifty was at 22,288.80, up by 0.64 per cent, or 141 points. A total of 3,836 stocks were actively traded, 2,667 advanced, while 1,004 declined, and 174 stocks remained unchanged, where 198 stocks hit a 52-week high and 11 stocks hit a 52-week low at 11.30 am on Monday.
- April 22, 2024 11:48
Bank Nifty Prediction Today: Outlook is unclear. Stay out of the market
Bank Nifty index has come down sharply after opening the day with a wide gap-up. The index touched a high of 48,146 and has declined from there. It is currently trading at 47,748, up 0.37 per cent. The advance/decline ratio is at 10:2 and it is positive.
- April 22, 2024 11:45
Stock Market Live Updates: Major Nifty Bank gainers
Bandhan Bank (2.88%), PNB (2.30%), Axis Bank (2.20%), IDFC First Bank (1.59%)
- April 22, 2024 11:40
Stock Market Live Update: All sectoral indices trade in green as of 11.37 am. Nifty PSU Bank, consumer durables, pharma, realty and healthcare index trade over 1%
- April 22, 2024 11:29
Stock Market Live Update: Hindustan Zinc stock surges 3.55% on the NSE
Vedanta Limited (VEDL), promoter and holding Company of Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL), has made disclosure regarding the orders received from the Office of the Additional Commissioner, GST & Central Excise Commissionerate, Rourkela confirming Penalty of ₹3.48 crore along with Tax demand and applicable Interest and ₹3.43 crore along with Tax demand and applicable Interest.
Hindustan Zinc stock surges 3.55% on the NSE, trading at ₹412.85.
Vedanta stock trades at ₹384.60 on the NSE, down by 0.35%.
- April 22, 2024 11:12
Stock Market Live update: Major gainers and losers on the BSE at 11 am
Major gainers:
Jai Corp (9.99%), Venus Pipes (9.69%), Indiabulls (8.88%), Triveni (8.72%), Hikal (8.60%)
Major losers:
GSPL (-19.99%), Persistent Systems (7.14%), Vodafone Idea (3.25%), JP Associates (3.21%), JK Cement (2.20%)
- April 22, 2024 11:08
Kotak Institutional Equities
Maintain BUY—relatively not the best, but comfortable on absolute basis
We maintain BUY with FV at Rs1,750 (unchanged). At our FV, we value the bank at
2.3X book and ~15X FY2026 EPS for RoEs at 16% levels and 15% CAGR (adjusted
for merger). The stock is inexpensive at these levels, as we do believe that the
medium-term outlook on the business looks extremely comfortable to report as
~15% CAGR. However, on relative basis, the risk reward is still not compelling, even
as it trades at a discount to ICICI Bank. We would prefer for a wider discount, as
the current relative valuation does not give any headroom for disappointment in
execution, which is not the best outcome.
- April 22, 2024 11:08
Prabhudas Lilladher: HDFC Bank: Upgrade to BUY; TP unchanged at INR 1,889
Once known for consistency, HDFCB has seen it all – Covid, management transition, RBI ban, merger pangs. While merger challenges are close to bottom out, it lacks positive triggers. That said, it has corrected >6% post our downgrade (report dated 20 September 2023 Not so smooth after all) and risk-reward seems favorable even as near-term time correction may play through (till investors find merit in execution) – So, upgrade to Buy from Accumulate with unchanged TP of INR 1,889.
- April 22, 2024 11:07
Jio Financial Services stock surged 3.72% on the NSE, trading at ₹383.85 after announcing its financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024.
- April 22, 2024 11:07
Motilal Oswal Financial Services on HDFC Bank: Core performance in line; margins improve QoQ
HDFCB delivered a healthy quarter, with NIMs improving 4bp QoQ and the CD ratio declining 6% QoQ to 104%. PAT (adj. for one-offs) and NII both stood in line with our estimates. The bank prudently deployed the stake sale gains from Credila (INR73.4b) and tax credit to further strengthen the balance sheet as it made floating provisions of INR109b during the quarter.
Opex jumped as the bank made INR15b of staff ex-gratia provisions; however, the adjusted C/I ratio stood at 41.3%. GNPA ratio improved 2bp QoQ to 1.2%, while PCR was largely flat at 74%. Fresh slippages increased marginally to INR73b or 1.2% of loans.
Over FY24-26, we estimate HDFCB to deliver 13.5%/18% CAGR in loans/deposits and 16% CAGR in earnings, translating into RoA/RoE of 1.9%/15.5% by FY26.We reiterate our BUY rating with a TP of INR1,950 (premised on 2.4x FY’26E ABV + INR253 for subs).
- April 22, 2024 11:02
Nifty Prediction Today: Can go either way. Stay out of the market
Nifty 50 opened with a wide gap-up but has failed to sustain. The index made an intraday high of 22,337 and has come down from there. It is currently trading at 22,245, up 0.44 per cent. The advance/decline ratio is at 45:5. This is positive. But need to see if it is sustaining or not.
- April 22, 2024 11:00
Stock Market Live Updates: Hinduja Global Solutions’ shares surge 6.6% after Celerity X announced launch of OneX
CelerityX, the enterprise networking solutions business of OneOTT Intertainment Ltd. (OIL), and a subsidiary of Hinduja Global Solutions Limited, announced the launch of OneX - a unified network-as-a-service solution covering network management, security, and LAN-side control solution.
Hinduja Global Solutions stock surges 6.60% on the BSE, trading at ₹878.95.
- April 22, 2024 10:54
Stock Market Live Updates: Ajooni Biotech’s shares rise 1.67% after Avon Animal Health shows interest in buying from them
Avon Animal Health has expressed interest in purchasing cattle feed supplements from Ajooni Biotech Limited.
Ajooni stock rises 1.67% to trade at ₹6.10 on the NSE.
- April 22, 2024 10:49
Stock Market Live Today: Mcap of companies listed on BSE SME platform cross ₹1.5 lakh crore on Monday
- April 22, 2024 10:37
Market Update: Sensex gains 243 pts, Nifty above 22,240
BSE Sensex traded at 73,331.38, up 243.05 pts or 0.33% as of 10.33 am, and Nifty 50 traded at 22,242.25, up 95.25 pts or 0.43%.
- April 22, 2024 10:34
Stock Market Live Updates: Pavna Industries inks agreement with Ola Electric
Pavna Industries Ltd has inked an agreement with OLA Electric to supply ignition switches and latches. Pavna stock declines 1.17% to trade at ₹530 on the NSE.
- April 22, 2024 10:29
Stock Market Live Updates: Welspun’s shares surge 3.55% to ₹547.45
Welspun Corp is in receipt of multiple line pipe orders, both in India and US, cumulatively valued at ₹872 crore.
Stock surges 3.55% on the NSE, trading at ₹547.45.
- April 22, 2024 10:24
Stock Market Live Updates: Vikas Lifecare’s share rise after bagging ₹50-crore rice order
Vikas Lifecare Limited has bagged an order for rice, valued at ₹50 crore.
Its stock is up 2% on the NSE, trading at ₹5.10.
- April 22, 2024 10:22
Share Market Live: Ola Electric inaugurates its 500th service centre in Kochi, Kerala, as part of its rapid expansion efforts
- April 22, 2024 10:22
Stock Market Live updates: Persistent Systems stock slumps 4.885 after announcing Q4 results
Persistent Systems stock declined 4.88% on the NSE to trade at ₹3.695 after announcement of its financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024.
- April 22, 2024 10:11
Stock Market Live Updates: IREDA’s shares jump 5.85% after announcing Q4 results
IREDA stock surges 5.85% to trade at ₹170.10 on the NSE, following the announcement of its financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024.
- April 22, 2024 10:10
Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity markets snap losing streak despite weak global cues, says ICRA Analytics
ICRA Analytics on Indian equity markets today:
Indian equity markets snapped its four-day losing streak and witnessed healthy gains, despite having weak global cues. After opening on a weaker note, the key benchmark indices rebounded sharply, led by large-cap stocks. Sentiments were boosted as the rising tussle between Iran and Israel took a breather after Irani officials stated they had no plans to immediately retaliate against Israel. Gains were extended following the ease in crude oil prices.
Bond yields rose on concerns over escalating tensions in the Middle East. Losses were extended following the strong U.S. labour market data that might delay interest rate cut decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve to avoid a reacceleration of inflation.
The yield on the 10-year benchmark paper (7.18% GS 2033) rose by 4 bps to close at 7.23% as compared to the previous close of 7.19%.
- April 22, 2024 10:09
Stock Market Live Updates: PVV Infra’s shares surge 4.67%
PVV Infra’s board is to consider and approve the following items at its meeting on April 29, 2024: issue of bonus shares, a proposal of sub-division/split in the face value of equity shares of the company, and the proposal for increase in authorised share capital of the company.
PVV Infra stock surges 4.67% to trade at ₹35.21 on the BSE.
- April 22, 2024 10:06
Stock Market Live Updates: Escorts Kubota’s shares rise after increasing tractors’ prices
Escorts Kubota Limited – Agri Machinery Business Division, shall be increasing the prices of its tractors effective May 1, 2024. The increase in prices would vary across models/variants and geographies, the company said.
Its stock rises 1.61% on the NSE, trading at ₹3,156.65.
- April 22, 2024 10:03
Share Market Today: Jana Small Finance Bank rises 2.8% after receiving award
Jana Small Finance Bank stock rises 2.78% on the NSE to trade at ₹465.05 after receiving “Omnichannel Digital Banking Solution for Retail and Corporate Customers” award in the Digital Banking Awards 2024: Regional Winners | Asia category.
- April 22, 2024 10:02
Stock Market Live Updates: Suraj Estate Developers’ shares rise after acquiring land
Suraj Estate Developers Limited has acquired a free-hold plot of land measuring 1,073.42 square meters situated off Lady Jamshedji Road, Mahim (West), Mumbai, for a total consideration of ₹33.10 crore.
Stock is up 1.19% on the NSE, trading at ₹370.50.
- April 22, 2024 10:00
Stock Market Live Today: Honasa Consumer’s shares rise 3.4% after posting annual revenue rate of ₹500 crore
The Derma Co., Honasa Consumer’s skincare brand, has recorded annual revenue rate of ₹500 crore.
Honasa stock rises 3.41% to trade at ₹400.50 on the NSE.
- April 22, 2024 09:59
Stock Market Live Updates: Zydus Lifesciences’ shares rise 2.4% after launching new tablets
Zydus Lifesciences announced the launch of Mirabegron Extended-Release Tablets, 25 mg in the US.
Stock rose 2.40% on the NSE, trading at ₹944.30.
- April 22, 2024 09:57
Stock Market Live Updates: ICICI Lombard General Insurance trades flat after receiving a GST demand of ₹5.3 lakh
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has received an order from the Assistant Commissioner, Office of the Special Commissioner, Large Taxpayers’ Unit, Kolkata-15, raising a GST demand of ₹5,33,659, interest of ₹3,84,389 and levying penalty of ₹58,970. The Company would pursue an appeal with Appellate Authorities/ evaluate other legal options against the said Order.
Stock trades flat at ₹1,689.70 on the NSE.
- April 22, 2024 09:55
Stock Market Live Updates: DOMS Industries’ shares rise after GPCB issues revocation order post inspection
DOMS Industries informed that the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (‘GPCB’) issued a revocation order post the inspection and allows the company to continue operations at its industrial plant located at Umbergaon, Gujarat, India. Further, the Company has paid an interim environmental compensation of ₹2,85,000 to GPCB, post which the said revocation order has been issued. The said revocation order is valid for a period of three months from the date of its issue and has laid certain conditions which the Company needs to fulfil.
DOMS stock rises 1.06% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,752.
- April 22, 2024 09:52
Share Market Today: Star Cement commences commercial production from new clinker line
Star Cement has commenced commercial production from its new clinker line of 3.3 MTPA capacity situated at Lumshnong, Meghalaya.
Stock trades at ₹225.95 on the NSE, down by 0.42%.
- April 22, 2024 09:49
Stock market Today: Major gainers and losers
Major gainers on the NSE at 9.30 am:
BPCL (3.14%), Ultratech Cement (1.99%), Axis Bank (1.64%), Bajaj Finance (1.55%), SBI Life (1.35%)
Major losers:
HDFC Bank (-0.48%), M&M (-0.24%), Grasim (-0.13%), ONGC (-0.09%), JSW Steel (-0.05%)
- April 22, 2024 09:47
Stock Market Live Updates: Hero Motocorp’s shares marginally rise after inaugurating facility in Nepal
Hero MotoCorp, along with its authorised distributor CG Motors, has inaugurated a product assembly facility in Nepal.
Hero MotoCorp launched four of its products – Xpulse 200 4V, Super Splendor, Splendor+ motorcycles and Xoom 110 scooter, which will be assembled locally at the new assembly facility located in CG Industrial Park in Nawalparasi. The facility will have a capacity of 75,000 units per annum.
Stock inched up 0.08% to trade at ₹4,217 on the NSE.
- April 22, 2024 09:45
Stock Market Live Today: Persistent Systems Limited board has recommended final dividend of ₹10 per equity share
- April 22, 2024 09:44
Stock Market Live Updates: Gift Nifty pushed for a positive start for domestic market
Analysts said the on-going result season will keep interest among individual stocks while the broader trend would be dictated by global sentiment. The upcoming monthly expiry of F&O contracts on the NSE this Thursday will increase volatility, they added.
Gifty Nfity is ruling at 22,240 against Nifty May futures Friday’s close of 22,128.70 and May futures close of 22,275.
- April 22, 2024 09:42
Crude Oil Today: Crude oil futures after escalation between Iran and Israel in West Asia
Crude oil futures traded lower on Monday morning as the market hoped that tension between Iran and Israel would not escalate further in West Asia. At 9.21 am on Monday, June Brent oil futures were at $86.66, down by 0.72 per cent, and June crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $81.60, down by 0.75 per cent. May crude oil futures were trading at ₹6818 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Monday morning against the previous close of ₹6897, down by 1.15 per cent, and June futures were trading at ₹6790 against the previous close of ₹6871, down by 1.18 per cent.
- April 22, 2024 09:40
Stock Market Today: Q4FY24 important result calendar
Derivative Segment
* Reliance Industries Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Hatsun Agro Product Ltd.
* Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
* Tejas Networks Ltd.
23 April 2024
Derivative Segment
* ICICI Prudential Life Ins Co Ltd.
* M&M Financial Services Ltd.
* MCX India Ltd.
* Tata Consumer Products Ltd.
Cash Segment
* 360 One Wam Ltd.
* Tata Elxsi Ltd.
24 April 2024
Derivative Segment
* AU Small Finance Bank Ltd.
* Axis Bank Ltd.
* Dalmia Bharat Ltd.
* Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
* LTIMindtree Ltd.
* Oracle Financial Serv Software
* Syngene International Ltd.
* The Indian Hotels Company
Cash Segment
* Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd.
* Macrotech Developers Ltd.
* Maharashtra Scooters Ltd.
* MAS Financial Services Ltd.
* Nippon Life India AMC Ltd.
* Supreme Petrochem Ltd.
* Tata Investment Corp Ltd.
25 April 2024
Derivative Segment
* ACC Ltd.
* Bajaj Finance Ltd.
* Coromandel International Ltd.
* IndusInd Bank Ltd.
* L&T Technology Services Ltd.
* Laurus Labs Ltd.
* Mphasis Ltd.
* Nestle India Ltd.
* Tech Mahindra Ltd.
* Vedanta Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Aavas Financiers Ltd.
* Cyient Ltd.
* Embassy Office Parks REIT
* Schaeffler India Ltd.
* Tanla Platforms Ltd.
* Tata Teleservices (Maha) Ltd.
* UTI AMC Ltd.
* Welspun Living Ltd.
* Zensar Technologies Ltd.
26 April 2024
Derivative Segment
* Atul Ltd.
* Bajaj Finserv Ltd.
* HCL Technologies Ltd.
* Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
* SBI Cards & Pmt Services Ltd.
* SBI Life Insurance Co Ltd.
* Shriram Finance Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd.
* Bajaj Holdings & Inv Ltd.
* Bank Of Maharashtra
* CSB Bank Ltd.
* Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd.
* KSB Ltd.
* Mahindra Holidays & Resorts
* Mahindra Lifespace Developers
* Mastek Ltd.
* Motilal Oswal Financial Serv
* Supreme Industries Ltd.
* Usha Martin Ltd.
* VST Industries Ltd.
27 April 2024
Derivative Segment
* ICICI Bank Ltd.
* IDFC First Bank Ltd.
* L&T Finance Ltd.
* RBL Bank Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Craftsman Automation Ltd.
* Yes Bank Ltd.
29 April 2024
Derivative Segment
* Birlasoft Ltd.
* Can Fin Homes Ltd.
* Tata Chemicals Ltd.
* Trent Ltd.
* Ultratech Cement Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Gillette India Ltd.
* KPIT Technologies Ltd.
* PNB Housing Finance Ltd.
* Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd.
* Rossari Biotech Ltd.
30 April 2024
Derivative Segment
* Cholamandalam Inv & Fin Co
* Exide Industries Ltd.
* Havells India Ltd.
* Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
* Indus Towers Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Castrol India Ltd.
* Five-Star Business Finance Ltd.
* Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd.
* P&G Hygiene & Health Care Ltd.
* Sona BLW Precision Forgings
* Star Health & Allied Ins Co Ltd.
01 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* Ambuja Cements Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Orient Cement Ltd.
* SIS Ltd.
02 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* Coal India Ltd.
* Coforge Ltd.
* Dabur India Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Blue Star Ltd.
* CIE Automotive India Ltd.
* K.P.R. Mill Ltd.
* Procter & Gamble Health Ltd.
* Ugro Capital Ltd.
03 May 2024
Derivative Segment
Nil
Cash Segment
* Aptus Value Housing Fin India
* Carborundum Universal Ltd.
* HFCL Ltd.
04 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.
06 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* Gujarat Gas Ltd.
* Marico Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Grindwell Norton Ltd.
07 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.
* Max Financial Services Ltd.
* Navin Fluorine Int Ltd.
* Pidilite Industries Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Latent View Analytics Ltd.
08 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* Tata Power Company Ltd.
Cash Segment
* BSE Ltd.
* Capri Global Capital Ltd.
* Gujarat State Petronet Ltd.
09 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* Asian Paints Ltd.
* Escorts Kubota Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
* Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.
* Computer Age Mgmt Serv Ltd.
* Rain Industries Ltd.
10 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* ABB India Ltd.
* Cipla Ltd.
* Tata Motors Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Cholamandalam Fin Hldgs Ltd.
* Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd.
* TCI Express Ltd.
12 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* JK Cement Ltd.
13 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.
14 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* Shree Cement Ltd.
Cash Segment
* BASF India Ltd.
* Clean Science & Tech Ltd.
16 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* Biocon Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Endurance Technologies Ltd.
* Motherson Sumi Wiring India
17 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* JSW Steel Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Glaxosmithkline Pharma Ltd.
21 May 2024
Derivative Segment
Nil
Cash Segment
* Gujarat State Fert & Chem
22 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd.
23 May 2024
Derivative Segment
Nil
Cash Segment
* Bikaji Foods Int Ltd.
* Esab India Ltd.
24 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* Bosch Ltd.
* Hindalco Industries Ltd.
Cash Segment
* HEG Ltd.
28 May 2024
Derivative Segment
Nil
Cash Segment
* Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
* Medplus Health Services Ltd.
* TTK Prestige Ltd.
29 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* Cummins India Ltd.
* Samvardhana Motherson Int
- April 22, 2024 09:39
Stock Market Live Updates: Brokers on companies
HDFC BK review
Jefferies
Buy, TP Raised to Rs 1880
Q4 profit of Rs165bn below est., but PPOP inline & adj. for one-offs EPS was at Rs21 & ROA at 1.9%.
Key +ve was slight rise in NIMs
Deposit growth was strong at 17% (merger adj.), but loan growth lagged at 12%
MS
OW, TP Rs 1900
Strong bounce-back on LCR(+5%pts QoQ) along with improved margins (+4bps QoQ) were key highlights.
Fee income surprised +vely.
PBT ex-one-offs in-line
Headline PAT missed MSe owing to higher 1-time staff costs & floating provisions
MOSL
Buy, TP Rs 1950
Core performance in line; margins improve QoQ
Prudently deploys one-off gains to boost floating provisions
Adj. PAT in line; CD ratio, liquidity coverage ratio improves
Over FY24-26, est. BK to deliver 13.5%/18% CAGR in loans/deposits
ICICI Sec
Upgrade to BUY from ADD
TP unchanged at Rs1850
Reported & adjusted ROA strong
Estimate gradual re-rating on sustained deposit growth
Sharp reduction in borrowings, down 10%QOQ
3-4bps QOQ rise in NIM
Uptick in LCR: 115% vs 110%QOQ
Strong reported ROA (1.96%) and adjusted ROA (1.88%)
Bank has broadly utilized bulky treasury gains & tax write-backs towards floating provisions & staff ex-gratia
Est ~18% CAGR in deposits, implying ~15% incremental mkt share
Cut loan growth (FY25-26E) estimate to ~13%
LDR improving to 100%/96% by FY25/FY26
Cut EPS est by 5% for both, FY25/26E, mainly due to cut in growth estimate
Est bank to deliver healthy ROA of ~1.7% for FY25/26 with 14%-15% ROE
Wipro Review
JPM
Neutral, TP Rs 480
4Q mixed with in line rev, margin beat but soft guide.
New CEO underscored 5 focus areas that suggests focus will be on execution over strategic overhaul
Margin performance was solid with 40bps expansion in 4Q led by operational efficiencies
Nomura
Reduce, TP Rs 410
No big bang changes under new CEO
1Q FY25F guidance reflects discretionary weakness
4Q FY24 results largely in-line with est.
Discretionary demand remains weak, Capco having some revival, 1QFY25 guidance is weak
HSBC
Reduce, TP Rs 385
4Q another muted quarter & guidance for 1Q FY25 is sluggish as Co continues to lose market share
Elevation of internal veteran to CEO looks positive but growth acceleration doesn’t look imminent and cost-cutting continues
MS
UW, TP cut to Rs 421
4Q24 revenues were in line with MSe, but the 1Q outlook was weaker.
Although commentary suggests stabilization in the BFSI vertical, there is limited clarity on pace of recovery
UBS
Sell, TP Rs 430
Management optimism in last quarter around revival in consulting on basis of Capco order book did translate into soft growth but not enough to drive overall revenue growth
Further, a weak Q1FY25 guidance indicates revival still some time away
MS on UltraTech Cement
Overweight Call, Target Rs 11,600
Co Announced Plans To Buy A 1.1 mt Grinding Unit From India Cement For Rs315 Cr
Grinding Unit Is Located In Parli, Maharashtra & Also Includes A Captive Railway Siding
Co Also Has Plans To Expand Brownfield Development Of 1.8 mt At Dhule, Maharashtra
Cumulatively, The Expansion Cost Is Around Rs500 Cr, To Be Funded By Internal Accruals
Believe These Announcements Will Further Strengthen Co’s Presence In Maharashtra
UBS on Voltas
Upgrade To Buy
Target Raised To Rs 1,800 From 885
Believe Co Will Surprise On Market Share In Room Air Conditioner Segment
Believe Co Will Surprise On Market Share, Reaching 23% In FY26 Vs 19.5% For Consensus
Voltbek JV Should Also Continue To Gain Market Share
Voltbek JV Should Boost Profitability By Breaking Even In FY26
Expect Incremental Rev Of Rs 10,000 Cr, 60% Of FY27 Rev In Consumer Electronics By FY27
Lift FY24-26 EPS 4-31% & Expect 20%/28% Revenue/EBITDA CAGR Over FY23-26
Nomura on GSPL
Downgrade to reduce, TP cut to Rs 320
PNGRB sharply cut GSPL’s High Pressure transmission tariff by 47% to INR0.7/scm.
Authorized tariffs much below Street’s est.
Sharply cut FY25-26F EBITDA by 37%/42% & EPS by 34%/40%
Kotak Inst Eqt on GSPL
Downgrade to reduce, TP Rs 330
PNGRB cuts co’s HP network by sharp 47% to Rs18.1/mmbtu
Approved tariff is 64% lower vs Rs51/mmbtu tariff sought by GSPL
Expect GSPL to challenge this order
47% tariff cut reduces FY2025/26E earnings by 28%/37%
- April 22, 2024 09:38
Share Market Live: Record date for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank’s merger with Ujjivan Financial Services announced
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd (Transferee Company)
Symbol : UJJIVANSFB
Stock Price : 52.95
Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd (Transferor Company)
Symbol : UJJIVAN
Stock Price : 552.40
Last date of trading of Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd : 02-May-2024
Record Date: 03-May-2024
Ratio: 116:10 (For every 10 shares held in Ujjivan Financial Services, 116 shares of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank will be given).
- April 22, 2024 09:35
Stock Market Live: Hang Seng update
Hang Seng Update:
The Hang Seng rallied with a 2.4% gain in the morning session.
Tech Index is up 2.8% as Tencent’s shares are up over 5% after announcing the launch day of the DNF mobile game.
- April 22, 2024 09:33
Stock Market Live Updates: Shiva Cement’s right issue starts today
Issue Open - 22-Apr-24 (Today)
Issue Close - 06-May-24
Right issue Size: Rs. 400 Crs (10 Crs Shares)
Stock Price – 44.48/-
Right issue Price: Rs. 40/-
Payment Terms: Rs. 40/- (Full amount of Rs.40 for rights equity shares has to be paid on application.)
Rights Entitlement Ratio: 20 Rights Equity Share for every 39 shares held (Effectively 0.51 for every 1 share held).
Last Trade date (Cum Right): 02 April 2024
Ex-Right Trading date: 03 April 2024
Record Date: 03 April 2024
Right Entitlement (RE) Trading Period:- 22-April-2024 to 30-April-2024
Last day of Renunciation of Rights Entitlements: 30-April-2024
Date of Allotment (on or about): 10-May-2024
Date of listing (on or about): 20-May-2024
- April 22, 2024 09:32
Stock Market Today: Bonus Issues dates
The Anup Engineering Ltd
Bonus issue 1:1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 3341.05
Ex Bonus 23 April 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date Trade for Before Bonus Today
- April 22, 2024 09:31
Stock Market Live Today: Dividend dates for today
Dividend Dates:-
Ex-Dividend 23 April 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
Aster Dm Healthcare Ltd
Special Dividend Per Share Rs.118
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 520.8
Fortis Malar Hospitals Limited
Dividend Per Share Rs.40
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 98.13
Vuenow Infratech Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 15.56
- April 22, 2024 09:30
Stock Market Live Updates: Geojit FInancial’s Vinod Nair on Indian equity markets
Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services:
“Indian markets staged a recovery as the week drew to a close, fuelled by strong performances in large cap amid global uncertainties. Optimism prevailed with hopes of limited prospects of escalation in Iran-Israel tensions. However, the domestic market failed to offset the losses sustained throughout the week. Globally, caution persisted as the situation in the Middle East remains fragile. Further, the potential delay of a US rate cut due to higher-than-expected inflation, robust retail sales, and elevated oil prices invoked subdued sentiments. This was evident through notable upticks in the dollar index, US bond yields, and the price of yellow metal. Sectors like banking and IT witnessed profit booking. Mid- and small-cap stocks also corrected, highlighting concerns over premium valuations. Muted Q4 earnings expectations and weak IT results could extend the consolidation. FIIs continued to remain risk-averse, a trend seen since last week. Large caps could offer solace for investors, given earnings stability. GDP, PMI, and jobless claims data from the US next week will provide further insights into the Fed’s policy. Additionally, Indian PMI data and Q4 results are anticipated to shape market trends in the coming week.”
- April 22, 2024 09:28
Stock Market Live Updates: Prabhudas Lilladher’s Swarnendu Bhushan on oil & gas today
Oil & Gas - Swarnendu Bhushan, Co. Head of Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd:
Sector Update – GRMs: A nine day wonder!
Quick Pointers:
§ In the US, consumption of petrol and diesel has declined by CAGR of 1.3% and 0.3% respectively during CY17-22, primarily due to fuel efficiency norms. Europe, on the other hand, has seen marginal but meagre rise of 0.5% in petrol consumption and decline of 0.9% in consumption of diesel.
§ Global consumption of petrol has seen no growth while diesel has witnessed a growth of 0.7% during the same period.
Petrol and diesel form more than half of global oil consumption and account for most of the profitability of a refinery as the only other product that commands a positive crack spread is kero/ATF. Our analysis suggests that regions like India and Africa which account for barely ~10% of global petrol/diesel consumption are the last citadels of high growth. In light of this, we expect global petrol/diesel demand to taper off soon. This would widen glut in refining capacity amidst large capacity additions in China (1.5mnbopd), India (1mnbopd) and Middle East (0.9mnbopd). Reiterate our negative call on Oil Marketing Companies. Maintain Reduce on HPCL with a TP of Rs400 based on 1x FY26 PBV. Maintain SELL on IOCL and BPCL with a TP of Rs144 and Rs504 based on 1x/1.3x FY26 PBV, respectively. Maintain SELL on MRPL with a TP of Rs142 based on 6x FY26 EV/EBITDA.
- April 22, 2024 09:24
Stock Market Live Updates: Stocks that will see action today
HDFC Bank, Sterlite Technologies, Hero MotoCorp, UltraTech Cement, India Cements, JSW Energy, Oberoi Realty, Aditya Birla Fashion, Sterling & Wilson, Honasa Consumer, IREDA, Bhansali Engineering, Chemtech Industrial, Lupin, Biocon, KPIT Technologies, Rathi Steel are expected to see action today.
- April 22, 2024 09:18
Opening Bell: Sensex rises 370 pts, Nifty above 22,270
The BSE Sensex gained 370.01 points or 0.51% to 73,458.34 and the NSE Nifty rose 126.35 pts or 0.57% to 22,273.35.
- April 22, 2024 09:15
Stock Market Live Updates: Well-regulated capital markets creates virtuous cycle for the positive economic activities: PHDCCI’s PK Rustagi
Well regulated capital market helps in creating virtuous cycle for the positive economic activities, said PK Rustagi, Chair, Corporate Affairs Committee, PHDCCI at Seminar on SEBI Regulations organised by industry body PHDCCI
- April 22, 2024 09:13
Stock Market Live: RBI’s focus on maintaining market stability, says Emkay Global on RBI’s MPC minutes
Emkay Global on RBI MPC Minutes:
Focus on maintaining market stability
Emkay Global
The April MPC meeting minutes reflect RBI’s comfort on favourable domestic dynamics, while concerns remained around the possibility of food price spikes. The MPC also seems to be focused on maintaining stability in markets, in contrast to repricing seen in DMs, with anchoring inflation expectations a key factor for keeping rates on hold. Better growth dynamics also provide more room to focus on inflation. Thus, with comfortable domestic conditions, global dynamics will play a major role in the RBI’s reaction function. We maintain that the RBI will not precede the Fed in any policy reversal in CY24, but policy management will have to stay vigilant
- April 22, 2024 09:11
Stock Market Live Updates: Emkay Global downgrade Gujrat State Petronet on weaker outlook
Emkay Global on Gujarat State Petronet:
Steep tariff-cut weakens overall outlook; downgrade to REDUCE
We downgrade GSPL to REDUCE from Buy, as the long-awaited HP grid tariff revision came as a major negative surprise. Regulated tariff was set 47% lower from Rs34/mmbtu, at Rs18.1/mmbtu (GCV, wef 1-May), and was a far call from the Rs50.8 sought by GSPL. The effective cut vs FY19 blended book rate is hence ~37% (assuming ~20% LP vol. share) vs our built-in ~20%. PNGRB’s assumptions deviated on future capex, volume divisor & opex vs GSPL’s, while the prospective impact was Rs11/mmbtu vs earlier rate. FY25/26E standalone earnings hence get cut 16%/21% and the DCF-SOTP based TP clipped by Rs45/sh (11%), to Rs370/sh (with rollover to Mar-26). Mgmt said it is studying the ‘order’, though given inordinate delays and the tariff model’s long-term nature, the outlook has turned weak despite tailwinds like lower LNG prices.
- April 22, 2024 09:09
Share Market Today: Prabhudas Lilladher’s Tushar Chaudhuri on Ultratech Cement’s acquisition of GU from India Cements
Tushar Chaudhuri, Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher
Ultratech Cement (UTCEM) acquires 1.1mtpa GU from India Cements and announces expansion too:
UTCEM today announced acquisition of 1.1mtpa grinding unit at Parli, Beed district in Maharashtra (65km from Latur) from India Cements for Rs3.15bn which works out at EV of USD35/t. The plant has captive railway siding and enough land as
UTCEM has approved brownfield expansion of 1.2mtpa in same premises at Parli with capex of Rs1.7bn post acquisition. Another 1.8mtpa at Dhule is planned with capex of Rs3.4bn. Both the expansions are expected to be completed by FY26E.
Post this exit, India Cements will have ~13mtpa capacity in Southern region and 1.8mtpa IU at Rajasthan. Banswara unit has 1.2mtpa clinker and supporting 1.8mtpa limestone mine too.
In separate news, UTCEM also received approval for its proposed scheme of amalgamation of Ultratech Nathdwara & its subsidiaries (all wholly owned subsidiaries of UTCEM) with itself from NCLT Kolkata w.e.f. 1st April 2023. Mumbai bench approval was granted last month. The rationale behind this was simplification of structure, synergy gains and full integration of Nathdwara unit. Maintain Buy on UTCEM with TP of Rs11,332.
- April 22, 2024 09:05
Stock Market Live: Goldman Sachs maintains ‘Sell’ rating on Wipro with a revised target price of Rs. 430.
- April 22, 2024 09:04
Stock Market Live Updates: Earnings presentation, financial results of companies
Jio Financial, Wipro, Hindustan Zinc, HDFC AMC, ICICI Securities, Network18 Media, Tv18 Broadcast and Reliance Industrial Infrastructure web links:
Jio Financial Services 3QFY24 Earnings
Wipro 3QFY24 Earnings
Hindustan Zinc 3QFY24 Earnings
HDFC AMC 3QFY24 Earnings
ICICI Securities 3QFY24 Earnings
Network18 Media & Investments 3QFY24 Earnings
Tv18 Broadcast 3QFY24 Earnings
Reliance Industrial Infrastructure 3QFY24 Earnings
- April 22, 2024 08:59
STock Market Live Updates: Wipro’s results in line with expectations, says Nirmal Bang Retail Research
Nirmal Bang Retail Research on Wipro:
Revenues CC QoQ came at -0.3% vs expectation of -0.4%, QoQ -1.7%, YoY -0.6%
Result is in line of expectation
Dollar revenue came at $ 2657.4 Mn,(0% QoQ, -5.9% YoY) vs expectation of $ 2656.3 Mn, QoQ $ 2656.1 Mn, YoY $ 2823 Mn
Net sales came at Rs. 22208.3 Cr (0% QoQ, -4.2% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 22107.9 Cr, QoQ Rs. 22205.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 23190.3 Cr
EBIT came at Rs. 3550.1 Cr (8.9% QoQ, -3% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 3409.5 Cr, QoQ Rs. 3260.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 3658.7 Cr
EBIT Margin came at 16% vs expectation of 15.4%, QoQ 14.7%, YoY 15.8%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 2858.2 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 2818 Cr, QoQ Rs. 2694.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 3074.5 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 5.4
Stock is trading at P/E of 19.6x FY25E EPS
- April 22, 2024 08:57
Share Market Live Updates: Hindustan Zinc’s result is broadly in line with expectations, says Nirmal Bang Retail Research
Nirmal Bang Retail Research on Hindustan Zinc Ltd’s quarterly results
The result is broadly in line with expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 7549 Cr (3.3% QoQ, -11.3% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 7350 Cr, QoQ Rs. 7310 Cr, YoY Rs. 8509 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 3649 Cr (3.6% QoQ, -14.2% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 3631.9 Cr, QoQ Rs. 3521 Cr, YoY Rs. 4255 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 48.3% vs expectation of 49.4%, QoQ 48.2%, YoY 50%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 2038 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 2040.9 Cr, QoQ Rs. 2028 Cr, YoY Rs. 2583 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 4.8
Stock is trading at P/E of 17.6x FY25E EPS
- April 22, 2024 08:52
Stock Market Live Today: IPO screener: Vodafone Idea FPO closes today
Today is the last date to subscribe to Vodafone Idea’s further public offer. The mega ₹18,000-crore FPO has so far been subscribed by 0.49 times. The FPO price band has been set at ₹10-11.
- April 22, 2024 08:51
Share Market Live Updates: Department of Public Enterprise has granted Navratna status to National Fertilizers
- April 22, 2024 08:48
Share Market Live Updates: HDFC Bank net profit rises 37% y-o-y to ₹16,512 crore
HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 37.1% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its standalone profit at Rs 16,512 crore in the March quarter.Its net interest income (NII) during the quarter grew 24.5% to Rs 29,077 crore.HDFC Bank also declared a dividend of Rs 19.5 per share for FY24.
Important links:
- April 22, 2024 08:42
Share Market Live: Landmark Cars drives its position in Hyderabad with M&M dealership: Monarch Networth Capital
Monarch Networth Capital on Landmark Cars:
Landmark Cars drives forward its position in Hyderabad with M&M dealership
Landmark Cars has signed a Letter of Intent with Mahindra & Mahindra for opening three showrooms and four workshops in Hyderabad
This strategic initiative underscores Landmark’s commitment to solidifying its presence in the vibrant Hyderabad market. Mahindra & Mahindra will be the third dealership for Landmark Cars in Hyderabad, after Mercedes-Benz and Kia.
In the past 6-12 months, the company has partnered with six MG dealerships, opened a workshop with Mercedes-Benz in Hyderabad, and established its presence in the electric vehicle market with a fourth BYD showroom in South Mumbai. These developments seem to position the company well for growth and success in the future.
View
With a robust pipeline for both organic and inorganic expansion, the company is poised for further growth. In FY25, operations are slated to commence in key locations including Hyderabad for KIA, Mumbai for MG, South Mumbai for BYD, and both Hyderabad and Mumbai’s Ghatkopar for Mercedes-Benz service centres.
Furthermore, the homologation certificate from ARAI for the BYD Atto-3 and the initiation of BYD new Seal deliveries in April underscore the company’s commitment to innovation and market penetration, setting a promising foundation for future success.
We believe Landmark Cars is an excellent proxy play for the growing premiumization trend in the Indian passenger vehicle (PV) market. This recent inclusion aligns seamlessly with the company’s strategy to expand its footprint.
We currently hold a BUY call on the stock with a TP of Rs.900. and we will reassess this post-Q4FY24 results.
- April 22, 2024 08:36
Stock Market Live Updates: Major global economic events today
CHINA 5 Year Loan Prime Rate (Expected: 3.95% versus Previous: 3.95%)
EURO ECB President Lagarde Speaks
- April 22, 2024 08:34
Share Market Live Updates: Major US-listed stocks earnings today
Verizon Communications Inc. (Pre market) (Sector - Technology)
Truist Financial Corporation (Pre market) (Sector - Financials)
Joint Stock Company (Pre market) (Sector - Technology)
Albertsons Companies, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector - FMCG)
SAP SE (Post market) (Sector - Technology)
Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Post market) (Sector - Technology)
Nucor Corporation (Post market) (Sector - Metals)
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC (Post market) (Sector - Financials)
Brown & Brown, Inc. (Post market) (Sector - Financials)
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (Post market) (Sector - Infrastructure)
Packaging Corporation of America (Post market) (Sector - FMCG)
Medpace Holdings, Inc. (Post market) (Sector - Healthcare)
Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (Post market) (Sector - Infrastructure)
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (Post market) (Sector - Metals)
- April 22, 2024 08:33
Stock Market Live Today: Stock to buy today: Raymond (₹2,011.25)
The outlook is bullish for Raymond. Its share price can rise to ₹2,150. Watch the video here.
- April 22, 2024 08:30
Stock Market Live Updates: Securities in F&O ban today
Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 22-April-2024
* BALRAMPUR
* BANDHANBK
* BIOCON
* EXIDE
* IDEA
* METROPOLIS
* PEL
* SAIL
* ZEEL
