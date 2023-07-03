Senco Gold Ltd has allotted 38,32,807 equity shares to 21 anchor investors and raised close to ₹122 crore ahead of the company’s proposed initial public offering (IPO) at the upper price band of ₹317 per equity share (including premium of ₹307 per equity share) with face value of ₹10 each.

The anchor was a well-diversified book, with focus on long-only investors. Key marquee investors include Nippon MF, White Oak, Jupiter asset management, Bandhan MF, 3P India Equity Fund (fund owned by Prashant Jain - first IPO investment by the fund), Max Life Insurance, Sundaram MF, Franklin Templeton MF.

Out of the total allocation of 38,32,807 equity shares to the anchor investors, 15,91,444 equity shares (41.52 per cent of the total allocation) went to five domestic mutual funds through a total of 11 schemes, it said.

IIFL Securities, Ambit Private and SBI Capital Markets are the Book-Running Lead Managers to the offer.